Strong second half leads Nuggets to season-opening win in Phoenix

By Tyler Bouldin
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (KXRM) — Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds, Will Barton added 20 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in each team’s season-opener Wednesday night.

Denver (1-0) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter before Phoenix (0-1) bounced back to take a 58-51 lead into halftime. The Nuggets outscored the Suns 34-24 in the third quarter and 25-16 in the fourth.

Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 16 points. Devin Booker finished with 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets welcome in the San Antonio Spurs for their home opener at Ball Arena Fri., Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

