CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedona, AZ

The “Doors” in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 5 days ago

Sedona AZ – If you are in Sedona and you are a Doors fan, you are in for a treat.

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting a one-night-only world premiere of the “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and later at. 7 p.m., at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

On July 5th, 1968, The Doors lit up the storied stage of the Hollywood Bowl with a legendary performance that is widely considered to be the band’s finest captured on film.  Performing on the back of their 3rd album release “Waiting For The Sun” and the US #1 single “Hello, I Love You”, the quartet had been honing their live performances over the previous 2 years and were in absolute peak form.

Now, on Nov. 4 — in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Doors final studio album L.A. WOMAN (1971) — “The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition” will transform movie theaters into concert venues, giving Doors fans around the world the closest experience to being there live alongside Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, who stated, “the magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front row seat at the Hollywood Bowl.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZtsU_0cXr29qC00 In celebration of L.A. WOMAN, this special event includes a brand-new musical performance and a conversation with John Densmore, Robby Krieger and Doors Manager, Jeff Jampol, filmed exclusively for the big screen.

This theatrical “Special Edition” release creates an in-cinema experience for fans like no other. The film has now been remastered in stunning surround sound by Bruce Botnick, the original engineer & mixer for The Doors who recorded the live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 and co-produced L.A. WOMAN.

Meticulously restored from original camera negatives and remixed and mastered using original multi-track tapes, “The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition” features the concert in its entirety, including “Hello, I Love You”, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”, “Light My Fire” and “The End”.

“The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHA0D_0cXr29qC00
Advertisement

The post The “Doors” in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘The Doors: Live at the Bowl ‘68’ Nov. 4

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a one-night-only world premiere of the “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 5th, 1968, [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘The Doors: Live at the Bowl ‘68’ Nov. 4 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Dark-Sky Star Party

Camp Verde AZ (October 25, 2021) – Camp Verde Community Library is collaborating with the Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community to host a Star Party on Friday, November 5 starting at 5:00p inside the library and moving outside to Rezzonico Family Park at 6:30p. Participants are encouraged to  bring their own chairs to the park,  bring [...] The post Verde Valley Dark-Sky Star Party appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2021) – Good things come in small packages – even art. Whether your collection is bursting at the seams and space is limited, you’re just dipping your toes into the realm of art, or you’re shopping for holiday gifts, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s November small-works show, Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty!, is [...] The post Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Two Fer Tuesday: Gratitude for Sedona ER

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: Sedona’s Two Fer Tuesday philanthropic group is back in gear, organizing a snack food collection effort for the brave men and women at the Sedona Emergency Room who serve the community through these perilous pandemic times. The group hopes to fill the ER “snack stash closet” with Kind Bars, Cliff Bars, cereal bars, [...] The post Two Fer Tuesday: Gratitude for Sedona ER appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Seeks Rummage & Treasures Donations

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2021) – The Sedona Heritage Museum will hold a Rummage & Treasures Sale on Saturday, November 6 at the Museum. They are seeking quality donations of items, including rummage sale items that still have good life in them and can be reused by others; also antiques, art, furniture, home decor and [...] The post Sedona Heritage Museum Seeks Rummage & Treasures Donations appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story’ Nov. 2

Comedy icon featured in festival’s “Men In Hollywood” series at Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sedona AZ (October 24, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” is [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story’ Nov. 2 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

A Brush With Covid In Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ News –As I walked into the West Sedona Post Office, I was confronted by this sickly-looking woman.  She was wearing a shabby grey coat too heavy for the day’s weather. She was older, holding a soiled green scarf to her face. She looked like the old Russian woman, they use [...] The post A Brush With Covid In Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Learning To Live Together’ Oct. 29-Nov. 3

‘The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen’ with all-star music cast at Fisher Theatre Sedona AZ (October 21, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen” showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Learning To Live Together” is [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Learning To Live Together’ Oct. 29-Nov. 3 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Robby Krieger
Person
Ray Manzarek
Person
John Densmore
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Arts Academy Announces Upcoming Events

Sedona AZ (October 22, 2021) – Argentine Tango Night with Dana on Mondays, Nov.  1 through Nov. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m. In this beginner level series, Dana De Luz will teach the proper hold and energy of Argentine tango, as well as give you a small series of movements to practice with the music. Each [...] The post Sedona Arts Academy Announces Upcoming Events appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona AZ (October 22, 2021) – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, November 01, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered [...] The post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery.

Sedona AZ News: Sunday, October 31st at 5:30pm to 8:30pm, Sound Bites Grill is offering an unforgettable Halloween murder mystery dinner, Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball. This very special treat on Halloween is sure to trick guests in this who dun it mystery theatre. Cast members list as a Who’s who of Sedona and the [...] The post Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery. appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Haunted History” at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona AZ (October 20, 2021) – The Sedona Heritage Museum presents poet and author Michael Peach in a special and spooky performance of “Haunted History” on Halloween, Sunday October 31 at 3:00 p.m. in the historic Fruit Packing Shed. Come spend an autumn afternoon at the Museum and hear ghostly tales – some of which [...] The post “Haunted History” at the Sedona Heritage Museum appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doors#The Hollywood Bowl
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday

Sedona AZ (October 21, 2021) – The Sedona Heritage Museum will host “Throwback Thursdays-Pioneers at the Museum”, on Thursday, November 4, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum. Visitors will enjoy a glimpse at parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into eight Sedona area pioneers and share a [...] The post Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sound Bites Grill Hosts Two Touring Acts This Weekend

Sedona News: It’s a musical treat this weekend at Sound Bites Grill as two fabulous touring acts take the stage. On Friday, October 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., consummate performer and national touring artist Michael Johnson and the Denim Brigade rock the night away, featuring local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on [...] The post Sound Bites Grill Hosts Two Touring Acts This Weekend appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Golden Voices’ premiere Oct. 22-28

Stirring tribute to the redemptive power of cinema featured at Fisher Theatre Sedona AZ (October 18, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film “Golden Voices” showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman) built [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Golden Voices’ premiere Oct. 22-28 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk

Sedona AZ (October 19, 2021) – The Sedona Historical Society is hosting their fall “Voices from the Grave” pioneer cemetery walk on Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, with show times at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. A group of talented spirits and their ghostly escorts are set to once again entertain and inform [...] The post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Sedona.Biz

Sammy Davis & Dan Vega This Weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante

Sedona News: Once again Bella Vita Ristorante is hosting two of Sedona’s finest musicians on their outside patio stage. On Friday, October 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the inimitable Sammy Davis and his band. He dances, he prances, he whirls and twirls, putting on a show each and every time [...] The post Sammy Davis & Dan Vega This Weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Arts Academy Presents Art Exhibit and Opening Reception

Sights, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier with Las Vegas Artist Robin Slonina  Sedona AZ (October 18, 2021) – Sedona Arts Academy presents Sights, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier with Robin Slonina, Oct. 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek. Her exhibit We Are All Wonder Women will be [...] The post Sedona Arts Academy Presents Art Exhibit and Opening Reception appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

SEDONA OAK CREEK EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING

Sedona AZ (October 21, 2021) – The Sedona Oak Creek Educational Foundation invite the public to its annual meeting on Tuesday, November 9 at 3:00pm in the lobby of the Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School.  The board will provide a report to the community about the programs and activities carried [...] The post SEDONA OAK CREEK EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood’ Oct. 26

The last tycoon of Hollywood’s Golden Age featured in festival’s “Men In Hollywood” series Sedona AZ (October 19, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood” on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood” is the fifth film in [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood’ Oct. 26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
53
Followers
153
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy