CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House: US has donated 200 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krnsC_0cXr26C100
© Greg Nash

The United States has donated 200 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday to countries around to the world, a White House official said.

The vaccines were all successfully delivered and went to over 100 countries.

President Biden has pledged that the U.S. will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines, and USAID continues to play a pivotal role in fulfilling the ambitious goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the eligible global population by next year,” Samantha Power , the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said in a statement.

The State Department also released a video on Thursday to celebrate the 200 million vaccines, touting that the U.S. donated more vaccines than any other country in the world and all at no cost and with no strings attached.

“This pandemic will not end anywhere until it’s defeated everywhere,” the State Department video said, showing images of the vaccines being delivered.

Over the next year, the U.S. will donate over 1 billion U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and lower middle-income countries, Power announced. She added that USAID is also helping provide oxygen services, testing, medical treatment and personal protective equipment for health workers to other countries.

“Today, Americans have 200 million reasons to be proud. USAID is honored to be at the forefront of this global vaccination effort unprecedented in scale, speed, and complexity, to counter the worst pandemic in modern history,” she said.

Biden last month pledged to donate an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the world, bringing the total U.S. commitment to over 1.1 billion doses across this year and next.

Lawmakers and advocates have called on the president to do more to vaccinate the world against COVID-19, including providing more funds to ramp up global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
nbcrightnow.com

White House announces plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11

WASHINGTON -- The White House announced their plan Wednesday to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines to 28 million children ages 5 to 11-years-old. "Today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House said in a news release, according to CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Power
CBS Philly

White House Outlines Plan To Vaccinate Children Between 5-11 Once COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared By Federal Regulators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal government is taking steps now to be ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids. The White House outlined Wednesday its plan to vaccinate 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 once it’s cleared by federal regulators. No lines, no tears. That’s the hope, anyway, as the White House rolls out its plan for vaccinating younger children. The Biden Administration says it has secured enough supply to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5 to 11 as soon as it is authorized, which is expected in early November. “These vaccine doses will be shipped with all of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The State Department#Power#Americans
FierceHealthcare

White House preps to deliver millions of kids' COVID vaccines to pediatricians, children's hospitals and pharmacies

The Biden administration has rolled out its game plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to pediatricians, children’s hospitals and pharmacies should the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) greenlight the shots for children aged five to 11. In a press briefing held this morning,...
U.S. POLITICS
whbl.com

Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe’s largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Vaccine requirements raised COVID-19 vaccination rates by 20 percentage points -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vaccination rates rose by 20 percentage points after private businesses, healthcare systems, social institutions, state and local governments adopted COVID-19 vaccine requirements, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday. Zients told reporters at a press briefing that 77% of eligible Americans have received at...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dallassun.com

US donated 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 25 (ANI): A total of 100,620 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States of America arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. Sepideh Keyvanshad, Mission Director for U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nepal, handed the shipment of coronavirus vaccines given to Nepal on a grant. The shipment was received by Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokhrel today.
WORLD
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccine passports could fuel spread of Covid, says leaked government report

A leaked government document suggests vaccine passports could be counterproductive and fuel the spread of Covid-19, it has been reported. The government’s impact assessment, seen by the Telegraph, suggests the passports could be “counterintuitive and potentially counterproductive” as they may push people from larger venues into poorly ventilated pubs. The newspaper also quoted the impact assessment as saying the policy would slash turnover for organisers of large events. It estimated one month of Covid certification, which Boris Johnson has said could be rolled out as part of his “plan B” if cases continue to rise, could see profits of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

372K+
Followers
43K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy