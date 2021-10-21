CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Warning' Review: Glimpses From a Near-Future of Technological Overkill

By Dennis Harvey
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering a different kind of near-future dystopia, “Warning” lets the clock run out on humanity’s stint in the background, while in the foreground we examine ways technology might usurp our lives in the guise of “improving” them. This first feature for music video director Agata Alexander, credited as “a film by”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overkill#Warning Review#Lionsgate#Vod#Hq
