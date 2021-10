When her dad turned 35, Sarah Zachrich Jeng’s birthday gift for him was penning a short-story with the dubious title, “The Man Who Died at 35.”. “I was seven, so I don’t remember much about it other than the title! I would be interested to see the pictures I drew to go along with the story, though,” said Jeng, a Michigan native who currently lives in Florida. “I’ve written for as long as I can remember, though I took a long break in my 20s. I picked it up again because I’d transitioned into a more sedate lifestyle, hadn’t played music for a while, and needed a creative outlet. It took me a few years before I decided to write a novel, and a few years after that to figure out how to do it.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO