Second-half surge fuels Quakes' rout of Austin FC

By Reuters
ABC30 Fresno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Lopez, Benjamin Kikanovic and Chris Wondolowski scored goals early in the second half, leading the host San Jose Earthquakes to a 4-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night. The Earthquakes (9-12-9, 36 points) kept their slim playoff hopes alive, though they need wins and help from teams...

mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) The Loons started off their Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul in scoring form with forward Adrien Hunou putting MNUFC up 1-0 only eight minutes in. Unfortunately, after a converted penalty kick in the 74th minute, the momentum shifted and Colorado went on to score two more goals in 19 minutes en route to a 3-1 win. Now the seventh-place Loons face a crucial game this Saturday against last-place Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Despite the growing pains Austin FC has experienced this season, the newest MLS team cannot be overlooked. The Loons will need to come into the game focused and energized from the first whistle. With the end of the regular season in sight, every point becomes increasingly important and in order to maintain a place in the postseason, MNUFC will need to find a way to win this game on the road.
MLS
fox7austin.com

Derek Pratt talks about Austin FC workout

Austin FC is hosting a free workout at St. David's Performance Center as part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy Drink. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from C4 athlete and professional sports trainer Derek Pratt.
MLS
KTSM

Locomotive FC overcome second half deficit to beat Colorado Springs, 4-2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Using a come-from-behind effort in the second half, El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-2 at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. The win clinched at least one home playoff game for El Paso and put them to within one point of clinching the USL Championship Western Conference […]
EL PASO, TX
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

Minnesota United FC enters tonight’s match in a relatively tough spot. Having gone 0-1-2 in their last three matches the Loons are on a skid that could cost them a playoff spot. “We’ve got six huge games coming up, it’s like six cup finals,” said Heath. “You look at, not...
MLS
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Cristian Espinoza
Person
Carlos Fierro
Person
Chris Wondolowski
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United in a familiar — and tough — spot Saturday at Austin FC

Minnesota United has been here before, just not with so little time left in the season. Faced with an 0-4 start and a May loss at Colorado that left coach Adrian Heath livid, the Loons turned their season next time out with a streak-snapping 1-0 victory over Vancouver. In September,...
MLS
hillcountrynews

Austin FC loses to Minnesota United as playoff chances come crashing down

Austin FC needed three points on Saturday night to keep its season alive. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AUSTIN, TX
KVIA

Locomotive FC shuts out Austin Bold FC, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute. Forward Lucho...
EL PASO, TX
#San Jose Earthquakes#Earthquake#Major League Soccer#Espn
fox7austin.com

Austin FC workout at St. David's Performance Center

The community is invited to join in and work out like the soccer pros as Austin FC hosts a free workout as part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details and tries out a few moves.
MLS
Journal Inquirer

Athletic stages second half rally

Juan Carlos Obregon scored a goal and added an assist as Hartford Athletic erased a two-goal deficit to beat Loudoun United FC 3-2 in an Atlantic Division game at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Entering Wednesday’s game, Hartford (10-14-4) had been 0-12-3 when allowing the first goal and 0-8-2 when...
HARTFORD, CT
austinnews.net

Austin FC, Earthquakes meet with eye on strong finishes

Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
MLS
KXRM

Switchbacks clinch playoff spot with Austin Bold FC loss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will officially be a part of the 2021 USL Championship postseason after Austin Bold FC lost 3-0 to El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday night. The Switchbacks (13-8-9, 48 pts) are also in better position to clinch a first-round home playoff game after San Antonio FC lost […]
MLS
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC30 Fresno

LA Galaxy cruise to easy win over Houston Dynamo

A pair of goals near the end of the first half, including an own goal, propelled the LA Galaxy to a 3-0 road win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. The victory was the second straight for L.A. (13-11-6, 45 points) after it endured a nine-match winless streak. Before Saturday, the Galaxy hadn't won a game in more than two months.
hillcountrynews

Eliminated from playoffs, Austin FC still focused on improvement in final stretch

Even though the playoffs are out of the question for Austin FC this season, head coach Josh Wolff is still approaching the final five games with a postseason mentality. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Austin FC hosts Houston in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (6-13-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-19-4, 25th in the ) LINE: Austin FC +112, Houston +221, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference matchup. Austin FC is 5-8-2 in home games. Austin FC...
MLS
kion546.com

Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chofis” López scored the first of San Jose’s four second-half goals and the Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday night. Benjamin Kikanovic, Chris Wondolowski and Carlos Fierro also scored to help San Jose (9-12-9) snap a three-game losing streak during which it was outscored 9-2. Austin (7-19-4) has lost eight of its last 10.
MLS
lakers365.com

Lakers start hot, cooled down by Falcons second half surge

Oct. 16—GRAND RAPIDS — Preparing for the OK Blue conference's best player is a chore. But for the first half on Friday night, Spring Lake's tallest task, West Catholic running back Tim Kloska, was on the sideline with an apparent high ankle sprain. The Lakers took advantage —racking up 21 points and forcing three turnovers — to build a 21-14 lead entering halftime. But eventually, West ...
SPORTS
hngnews.com

Boys soccer: Second half surge sends Warriors past C/D United

DEERFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team dominated the second half of a 7-1 Capitol Conference win over host Cambridge/Deerfield on Monday. The Warriors’ Jay Yahnke scored in the 17th minute, adding a goal in the 49th minute to make it 4-0. Ethan Schuetz (41st minute), Archer Chaudhary (44th minute), Kyle Main (50th minute), Hayden Hendricks (63rd minute) and Mason Eckhardt (76th minute) added scores after halftime.
DEERFIELD, WI

