Second-half surge fuels Quakes' rout of Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) The Loons started off their Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul in scoring form with forward Adrien Hunou putting MNUFC up 1-0 only eight minutes in. Unfortunately, after a converted penalty kick in the 74th minute, the momentum shifted and Colorado went on to score two more goals in 19 minutes en route to a 3-1 win. Now the seventh-place Loons face a crucial game this Saturday against last-place Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Despite the growing pains Austin FC has experienced this season, the newest MLS team cannot be overlooked. The Loons will need to come into the game focused and energized from the first whistle. With the end of the regular season in sight, every point becomes increasingly important and in order to maintain a place in the postseason, MNUFC will need to find a way to win this game on the road.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO