Poison Prevention during Halloween

This weekend, ghosts, zombies and other assorted characters will make their way through the area in search of treats. Halloween is here once again, and with neighborhoods full of children, teenagers and parents out trick-or-treating, we remind everyone to be extra careful, whether they seek their treats on Saturday or Sunday (Halloween night). While those seeking treats should take care to be as safe as possible, those who are driving on the streets should take caution as well. We urge drivers to slow their speed and be on the lookout for children.

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO