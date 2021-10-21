5 easy hairstyles for dirty and oily hair

While the magic beans cited in "Jack and the Beanstalk" aren’t real, the skin-soothing benefits of the tiny-but-mighty adzuki bean are anything but a tall tale. Also known as red mung beans, the ingredient is well-known in the food realm as a rich source of low-fat protein and fiber, but these also pack major benefits for your complexion, particularly if you’re dealing with excess oil and breakouts. The concept isn’t exactly new—legend has it that, since around the 18th century, women in Japan would grind the adzuki bean pod into a powder, place the powder into a silk bag, then scrub said bag onto the face and body while in the bath. And while the DIY route is effective, with many skincare brands realizing the power of adzuki beans, it’s even easier to incorporate the do-it-all ingredient into your daily routine.

