CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

5 easy hairstyles for dirty and oily hair

thepostathens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have those days where washing your hair just isn’t a priority. Plus, washing your hair every day can actually be damaging to the natural oils of your luscious locks. However, dirty and oily hair isn’t something to be afraid of. Although there are a lot of dry shampoos on...

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

The Cutest Short Hairstyles for Black Women

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no question that '90s trends have made their way back into the beauty space. Everything from long acrylic nails, bouncy blowouts, oversized...
HAIR CARE
coveteur.com

Meet the ’90s-Inspired Hairstyle You Need to Try

When it comes to the general ebbs and flows of hair trends, there's always a bun du jour. From ultra-intricate BAPS-style updos to the donut bun explosion, every era has a corresponding bun. So, what is the definitive updo of this season? The consensus reached on runways during fashion month is that the ’90s are back (which isn't news) and spiky buns are in.
HAIR CARE
naturallycurly.com

create curly hairstyles

That's why i want online i did some research and finally found one of the easiest ways to create curly hairstyles in fast. here are 3 different videos which you can watch for FREE will help you to create curly hairstyles withing minutes. 2 https://7r6.com/LQo3. 3 https://7r6.com/JYMs71Jl. If you like...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Godwin
KDVR.com

Best hair mask for curly hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your curls are dull, dry or frizzy, they may be in need of a deep conditioning mask that will provide the much needed hydration to strengthen hair and prevent further damage. Some hair products and treatments can be drying with the addition of harsh chemicals so it’s always important to read the label to be sure the product won’t damage your hair. If you are looking for one that is best for perfectly moisturized curls, the Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Deep Hydrating Mask 10 Ounce Tub, Deep Hydration Treatment for Curly Hair is the top choice.
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

Adzuki Beans Are a Must for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Types

While the magic beans cited in "Jack and the Beanstalk" aren’t real, the skin-soothing benefits of the tiny-but-mighty adzuki bean are anything but a tall tale. Also known as red mung beans, the ingredient is well-known in the food realm as a rich source of low-fat protein and fiber, but these also pack major benefits for your complexion, particularly if you’re dealing with excess oil and breakouts. The concept isn’t exactly new—legend has it that, since around the 18th century, women in Japan would grind the adzuki bean pod into a powder, place the powder into a silk bag, then scrub said bag onto the face and body while in the bath. And while the DIY route is effective, with many skincare brands realizing the power of adzuki beans, it’s even easier to incorporate the do-it-all ingredient into your daily routine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

Benefits of Scrub For Oily Skin

Scrub for oily skin – the best way to clean pores and improve skin. Excess sebum occurs as a result of many factors. Among them: hereditary predisposition, hormonal disorder, metabolic disorders, and violation of the body’s ability to remove excess sebum. Under such conditions, pores clog more often than they should be cleaned from dead cells and dirt. This leads to the formation of blackheads, pimples, and acne.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Oil#Long Hair#Natural Hair
Tree Hugger

5 Easy Olive Oil Hair Mask Recipes for Deep Conditioning at Home

Olive oil has been used in beauty routines for just as long as it has been added to tasty dishes. This wildly popular and versatile oil can help add shine, volume, and softness to your hair. Before you replace your conditioner with a bottle of olive oil though, here is...
RECIPES
thezoereport.com

If You Have Oily, Acne-Prone Skin, This Herb Should Be On Your Radar

With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. If you're dealing with oily or acne-prone skin,...
SKIN CARE
collegecandy.com

4 Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Fall

As fall is quickly approaching and the weather gets chilly, many fashion enthusiasts grow more and more excited as the time approaches. Fall time has been the birth of many beautiful fashion choices, and lots of people are growing more and more excited as the time comes to showcase fall-centric outfits, makeup looks, and, most complex, hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Hottest Alternative Hairstyles to Consider Right Now

Trendy alternative hairstyles bring edginess and a distinctive flair like no other! These haircuts are designed to steal the show. They vary from shaved, undercut styles to mullets and mohawks. Terror points out the rigorous styling routine needed as the drawback of this cut. “It takes some time to style...
HAIR CARE
SPY

19 Skincare Face Masks for Men To Remedy Any Type of Skin Problem

Table of Contents Why Trust Us When Buying Face Masks? What Ingredients To Look For in the Best Face Masks for Men Face Mask FAQ, with Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green How To Use a Face Mask Who doesn’t want to be like Chris Pratt? While we can’t all play superheroes or follow his workout routine, there is one easy thing we can copy from the most likable man in the world: face masks. He’s not the only superstar in on the self-care grooming trend, and why should he be? The best skincare face masks for men are a key step in caring for your skin. In...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Clay Masks Remove Impurities and Restore Skin Like No Other Skincare Product

Guys, if you haven’t discovered clay masks, you’re choosing to live with inferior skin. Like a lot of skincare trends, the use of natural ingredients such as volcanic ash, bentonite clay and kaolin clay started in the women’s beauty world, but there are now a ton of fantastic clay face masks for men, too. We’re not trying to say you have inferior skin, but we are saying that the best clay masks are a great addition to your grooming regimen. The best clay masks are known for their deep-cleaning, grime-absorbing, oil-grabbing power. Clay masks are any facial skincare products with clay...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Bella Hadid’s Sporty Pigtails Are The Athleisure Of Hairstyles

Bella Hadid was literally born to take Libra season to new heights. Considering Libras are traditionally thought to have an interest and propensity towards aesthetics — especially beauty — it’s no surprise that the supermodel has spent the past few weeks test-driving more elaborate hairstyles than many wear in an entire season. Granted, many of them have been for work, but October alone has seen Hadid in razor-cut bobs, waist-length waves, blonde panels of extensions, bang-accented updos, and plenty of versatile baby braids. But online, it’s Hadid’s braided pigtails that are really making a splash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Shows How to Style Head-to-Toe Neutrals for the Perfect Fall ‘Fit

Sofia Richie gave neutrals a fun pick me up. The model and social media personality offered a lesson in styling earth tones and playing with textures in a picture she posted to Instagram yesterday. Richie opted for a cozy light brown sweater, even lighter khaki- colored pants and a chic patent leather overcoat for a streamlined yet dynamic look. She accessorized the moment with a brown Hermés handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) When it came down to the shoes, Richie sported a pair of white low-top sneakers that helped to tie the entire outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy