Horoscopes: Oct. 21

Post-Star
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The gestures and rituals around togetherness will have meaning that lives beyond the implications of the day. It is gracious to take a little of what’s being offered to you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A temperate approach will work for you. You would rather get...

poststar.com

Willits News

Horoscopes Oct. 19, 2021: John Lithgow, speak up and offer suggestions

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gillian Jacobs, 39; Roger Cross, 52; Jon Favreau, 55; John Lithgow, 76. Happy Birthday: Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and upfront and to find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing. Stand tall, be counted and do your part to secure your lot in life. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 26, 34, 40, 46.
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 10/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Lock in commitments while people are willing to make them. That window of opportunity closes soon. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's not the time to bluff in business. Everyone knows you have a weak hand. Nevertheless you can still finesse. GEMINI. (May...
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 15, 2021: Dominic West, take care of what matters most

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dominic West, 52; Vanessa Marcil, 53; Emeril Lagasse, 62; Sarah Ferguson, 62. Happy Birthday: Take care of what matters most, and you’ll set an example and build a routine that will help you achieve more than anticipated. Don’t settle for less when you deserve and are capable of so much more. Dig in, and enjoy climbing the ladder so everyone can see how capable you are. Express yourself, expand your interests and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 8, 11, 22, 28, 31, 37, 43.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 17, 2021: Felicity Jones, embrace life wholeheartedly

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Ang, 38; Felicity Jones, 38; Alan Jackson, 63; Michael McKean, 74. Happy Birthday: Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with advantageous people. Position yourself to advance, and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter this year. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and you will attract upbeat individuals who have something to offer. Make peace of mind and home improvements priorities. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 35, 42, 44, 47.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 13, 2021: Marie Osmond, trust in your instincts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen, 50; Kate Walsh, 54; Christopher Judge, 57; Marie Osmond, 62. Happy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow others or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface and take over. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 24, 33, 37, 43.
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 22, 2021: Jeff Goldblum, take comfort in knowing your capabilities

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46; Saffron Burrows, 49; Jeff Goldblum, 69; Christopher Lloyd, 83. Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be ready to compromise when dealing with domestic issues and family feuds. Take comfort in knowing your capabilities, and use your strengths personally and professionally to bring people together and maintain balance, integrity and peace of mind to you and all those you encounter. Intelligence and discipline, coupled with love and understanding, will help you excel. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 24, 31, 36, 42.
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 25, 2021: Katy Perry, make adjustments that will set you up for a better future

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ciara, 36; Katy Perry, 37; Josh Henderson, 40; Persia White, 49. Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that will set you up for a better future. Take care of financial matters by reducing your overhead and letting go of things you no longer need. Use your space wisely, and you will encourage productivity and a clear passage forward. Don’t let gullibility or vulnerability be your downfall. Size up situations, take control and do what’s best for you. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 27, 29, 34, 46.
NewsBreak
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 24

Today’s Birthday (10/24/21) This year centers around home and family. Transform your place for current needs with steady action. Take a new tack with your partner this autumn, before harvesting abundant winter income. Share a delightful romantic springtime, before summer brings personal breakthroughs. Savor domestic bliss. To get the advantage,...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 20, 2021: Snoop Dogg, keep the peace, regardless of the situation

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alona Tal, 38; John Krasinski, 42; Snoop Dogg, 50; Viggo Mortensen, 63. Happy Birthday: Keep the peace, regardless of the situation. Your strength is in your ability to offer equality and suggestions that are reasonable. Show discipline in the way you budget and run your household, and you’ll avoid an unpredictable financial situation. A meaningful relationship with someone special will encourage positive lifestyle changes. Romance and commitment will lead to stability and contentment. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 28, 31, 37, 41.
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 12, 2021: Hugh Jackman, take time to evaluate what’s going on around you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Josh Hutcherson, 29; Tyler Blackburn, 35; Marcus T. Paulk, 35; Hugh Jackman, 53. ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid letting anyone distract you or make decisions for you. Look at the pros and cons, and draw a conclusion based on what you want to achieve long-term. A disciplined approach and positive attitude will get you where you want to go. 2 starsHappy Birthday: Take time to evaluate what’s going on around you before you make a move this year. You have options, and with preparation, you can reach what you desire. The world is your oyster; all you need to do is stop procrastinating and start taking advantage of opportunities as they arise. Engage in life, love and exploration, and happiness will prevail. Your numbers are 5, 13, 23, 30, 37, 41, 48.
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 23, 2021: Amandla Stenberg, leave nothing to chance

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amandla Stenberg, 23; Ryan Reynolds, 45; Cat Deeley, 45; Weird Al Yankovic, 62. Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Take care of unfinished business so you can begin doing the things you find meaningful. Question your motives and concerns, and map out a plan that excites you about the future. Personal growth will lead to a change in lifestyle and purpose. It’s time to reinvent who you are and what you want to pursue. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 25, 34, 39, 46.
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 21, 2021: Judge Judy Sheindlin, don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blanca Suarez, 33; Glen Powell, 33; Matt Dallas, 39; Judge Judy Sheindlin, 79. Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail, size up situations and don’t vacillate. It’s up to you to make decisions that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Put more thought and energy into activities that will benefit you mentally, emotionally and physically. Striving to be your best will improve your status quo. Don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters. Your numbers are 4, 10, 18, 23, 32, 35, 48.
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: October 24 to 30, 2021

Romance is in the air this week as intrepid Venus in Sagittarius connects with both hazy Neptune and expansive Jupiter. Being swept up in something is a needed distraction, but is this fling the real deal or a total fantasy situation? If things get too out of hand, the sun squares off with tough guy Saturn on the 30th bringing our expectations right back down to earth.
thestatetimes.com

Your Weekly Horoscope

Aries (Mar. 21- Apr. 19): Things are going to start to slow down for you, which will be a nice change of pace. Take some time this week to catch up on some self-care that you’ve been missing. Your lucky days for this month are the 27th and 29th!. Taurus...
northernstar.info

Weekly horoscopes: Oct. 20 to Oct. 26

Do things still feel crazy? Mercury has left retrograde, but now there comes a brief period of the retrograde’s dying breaths before the planet fully comes back to direct. We’re not out of the woods yet. We must keep pushing forward with special attention to how we talk about others.
