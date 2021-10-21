Mercer County Has The Most Expensive Gas In New Jersey

Located at 1690 Langhorne Newtown Road in Bucks County, George School has been named as one of the most haunted places in Bucks County and the most haunted school in the area. Geroge school is a private boarding school that teaches students in grades 9 through 12. On paper, the school looks impeccable. They have a 95 percent competition rate, over 500 acceptances into the top colleges across the country, and they pride themselves in being a school that is diverse and inclusive. According to their website, their mission is to push their students to "look deep inside, to find and clarify their authentic selves, to blossom intellectually, personally, and spiritually."

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO