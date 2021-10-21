CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County Has The Most Expensive Gas In New Jersey

If you think you're paying a LOT for gasoline in Mercer County, you're not wrong. We're actually paying the MOST in the entire state of New Jersey, AAA reports (as of Wednesday, October 20). Of course, the cost of gasoline is going up everywhere in the country. I hear...

94.5 PST

Mischief Night 2021 In New Jersey Expected To Be The Worst in History

We are less than two weeks away from Halloween weekend which means that Mischief Night is upon us. Have you ever heard of Mischief Night? If you haven't, you must not be from New Jersey. But it's a night that everyone should prepare for. It's important to stay alert, stay ready, and stay on guard on Mischief Night because things could go way left in an instant.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

New data shows much higher COVID risks for the unvaccinated in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy continues to use numbers to urge the unvaccinated to roll their sleeves up as the state nears almost six million people who are fully vaccinated. During the latest coronavirus update in Trenton on Monday, Murphy announced preliminary data from the most recent week available on the number of COVID-19 positive breakthrough cases. A breakthrough case is when someone fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Vaccine mandate for NJ state workers takes effect today

Gov. Phil Murphy's vaccine mandate for state workers takes effect today. It is also the same day all New Jersey employees must report back to their in-person workplaces. Murphy announced sweeping vaccination mandates for New Jersey's government workers in September, but did allow for a testing exemption. If employees have not verified their vaccination status as of today, they will have to submit to COVID testing up to two times per week.
HEALTH
94.5 PST

More than 100 NJ towns are OK with some form of legal weed

Bergen, Burlington, Camden and Monmouth counties appear to lead the pack when it comes to communities giving a green light for legal weed businesses — either medical or recreational sales or cultivation of cannabis—under updated state regulations. At least 14 communities in Bergen and nearly a dozen in Burlington have...
BURLINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey Cemetery Accused of Stacking Bodies On Top Of Each Other

Talk about spooky. A cemetery in New Jersey is being accused of stacking bodies on top of each other. Have you ever heard of Laurel Grove Cemetery in Towata, New Jersey? It had a great reputation up until this point for its compassion and kindness. Families of the deceased buried in the cemetery have raved on google about the place being very well kept and very peaceful.
POLITICS
