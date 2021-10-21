CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Harbour closed to swimmers after sewage spill

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liLGB_0cXqxyPJ00

The waters of Huntington Harbour were closed Wednesday but only to swimmers and aquatic recreational activities because of a sewage spill Tuesday estimated at 250 gallons.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said officials were notified around 1 p.m. of the spill, which the Orange County Health Care Agency said was caused by an accidental release of a boat’s holding tank in the harbor. Waters are closed in only 100 yards north and south of the Warner Public Dock in Huntington Beach.

“It’s a fairly minimal impact. It’s essentially just that one isolated area and they’ve closed it out of precaution,” Carey said Wednesday. “Boats can still go through freely.”

At the site Wednesday afternoon, waters were still as boats remained largely moored in private docks and there were no signs of swimmers, surfers or paddleboarders. Bright yellow signage was posted at the railings adjacent to the docks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Carson declares local emergency over foul odor

As Carson residents continue to grapple with a foul odor that has lingered for weeks, local officials on Monday proclaimed a local emergency and called on the governor to follow suit. The noxious odor coming from decaying vegetation in the Dominguez Channel was declared a public health “nuisance” by the Carson City Council earlier this month, and […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Fall rainstorm: How to properly fill a sandbag

As a fall storm is pounding communities across Southern California, threatening some burn areas in the region, officials offered simple tips on how to properly fill sandbags. Sandbags are used to prevent local flooding and debris flow, especially in recent burn scars. The Los Angeles County Fire Department offered the following tips: Fill up sandbags […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman rescued from rain-swollen L.A. River

A woman in her 40s was rescued from the Los Angeles River in the Boyle Heights area as heavy rain drenched the state Monday, according to fire officials. Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Oct. 25, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
KTLA

Massive landslide shuts down stretch of Highway 70 in NorCal

Dramatic images show a stretch of State Route 70 in Northern California covered in rocks and vegetation following a landslide in the fire-scarred region during Sunday’s powerful storm. A portion of the hillside came down along the highway in Butte County near the Plumas County line as heavy rains lashed a region nestled within the […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

SoCal’s 1st major storm of the season drenches region

The first major storm of the season brought widespread rain to the drought-stricken Southland Monday, bringing showers, gusty winds and a chance of mudslides. Moderate to heavy rain began falling in Los Angeles County after noon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory. Forecasters warned of likely roadway flooding, as well as […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California rain breaks records as atmospheric river storm pounds state

An atmospheric river storm system brought much-needed rain to drought-stricken California on Sunday and Monday, including record amounts in Sacramento and San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Sacramento received 5.44 inches of precipitation, the most ever recorded in a 24-hour period there. The amount bests the city’s old record of 5.28 inches, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Weather#Signage#Huntington Harbour#The Warner Public Dock
KTLA

Probe underway after 3 found dead, 1 injured in Balboa Island rental home

Three people were found dead Monday morning inside a back apartment unit on Balboa Island, the Newport Beach Police Department said. Police received a call at about 8:23 a.m. requesting medical aid in the area of Diamond Avenue and Bay Front Alley South, according to Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokesperson. Responding officers arrived […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Residents sue over foul stench in Dominguez Channel that continues to plague Carson, surrounding areas

After nearly three weeks of breathing noxious fumes, a group of Carson-area residents on Friday filed legal claims against a warehouse owner and lessee, alleging that they helped bring about the intense foul odor that’s been lingering over their city. The lawsuit, filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Art Naturals, a Gardena-based beauty […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Extreme and potentially ‘historic’ rain wallops Northern California

A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to about 380,000 utility customers and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state. Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the weekend arrival of an atmospheric river — […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
POLITICS
KTLA

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles SoCal, strikes near Los Angeles

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Los Angeles at about 7:01 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred about 1 mile from Boyle Heights, 1.5 miles from East Los Angeles and just over 2 miles from the communities of Maywood and Commerce, according to the USGS. The USGS initially reported the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CDC extends cruise line COVID-19 health rules until mid-January

Federal health officials on Monday extended for nearly three more months its rules that cruise ships must follow to sail during the pandemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the extension makes only “minor modifications” to rules already in effect. The agency said that after Jan. 15, it plans to move to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

COVID-19 cases are falling nationwide, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. The number of new cases nationally has been plummeting since the delta surge peaked […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Burbank shop helps with book drive for kids at CHLA

A Burbank bookstore and novelty shop is helping out with a book drive for kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Starting Monday, Dark Delicacies is participating in Evie’s Holiday Book Drive, an annual event put on by the Evelyn Swierczynski Foundation. New books can be purchased at the store, or books can be donated or […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy