CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

Water authority apparently lets public back in meetings

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKvRe_0cXqxxWa00

VERNON TOWNSHIP — After maintaining a ban on in-person attendance at its monthly board meetings since May, Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) allowed the Tribune to attend its meeting Wednesday.

No change in the authority’s prohibition on in-person attendance had been announced, but officials at the meeting made no attempt to stop attendance. In fact, outside of a brief greeting from one board member, they had little reaction at all to the presence of a member of the public that previously had been barred.

Authority Chairman Tim Groves was asked just after the meeting ended if this meant the prohibition on in-person attendance had been lifted.

“I guess,” he said, drawing laughs from other meeting participants.

After the meeting, authority leaders reiterated their previously stated belief that barring the public was allowed under rules for public meetings that were modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney Christopher Ferry explained that while the emergency disaster declaration that enabled those modifications was ended in June, a compromise between the Pennsylvania Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf led to an extension of those adaptations and many others through Sept. 30. The Tribune sent a reporter Wednesday to see if the authority was, in fact, lifting its prohibition.

Ferry's justification of the prohibition appeared to be a reference to Act 21, which extended a wide variety of suspensions and waivers related to state laws that had been eased during the disaster declaration.

Rules requiring in-person participation by the public in public meetings were not among those affected by Act 21, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

“Virtual public meetings are no longer authorized,” she said in an email to the Tribune. Provisions for virtual meetings expired when the General Assembly ended the COVID-19 disaster declaration, Melewsky continued, and prohibiting in-person participation could constitute a violation of the state’s Sunshine Act, with first offenses potentially bringing fines of up to $1,000.

Groves reiterated on Wednesday that the decision to require members of the public to participate remotely had been made in the name of safety.

In explaining the prohibition in May, MAWA Project Manager Bob Harrington noted the small size of the authority’s conference room, which he estimated at about 12 by 24 feet.

Groves reiterated that concern as he sat at one end of the table in the center of the room following the meeting Wednesday.

“I just don’t know what we would do if we had a lot of people at a meeting,” he said with a glance toward the half-dozen or so chairs squeezed in at several points around the perimeter of the room.

Melewsky said that while she understood the concern, the solution was to find a location capable of accommodating more people, not to exclude people.

Other city authorities have done just that, meeting in the City Building’s large conference room, approximately 2.3 miles from the MAWA headquarters on Rogers Ferry Road. No other city authorities or boards have prohibited in-person public participation since returning to in-person meetings.

While the authority decided to exclude people rather than find an alternate location, it hasn’t always succeeded in keeping the public out. In June, due to what Harrington described as faulty communication on his part, a member of the public could be seen on the videoconference entering with little fanfare just after the monthly meeting began. The unidentified woman stayed about 30 minutes, departing as the meeting was wrapping up.

At the time, Harrington explained the policy violation as due in large part to the unexpected nature of the woman’s attendance. He also stated that the ban on in-person public participation remained in effect.

Groves and Harrington have also suggested over recent months that given the low rate of public participation in authority meetings, offering remote-only participation was not only safe and convenient, it might even enable increased participation. But participation has remained low: since May, the unidentified June attendee and Tribune reporters have been the only members of the public to participate.

Even if remote participation is a useful alternative under the best of circumstances, in-person participation “simply can’t be replaced by talking heads on a screen,” Melewsky said.

And MAWA’s remote access, which allows participants to join by internet or by phone, has not always taken place under the best circumstances. Audio of some participants has consistently been weak and on multiple occasions in recent months the video feed from the authority’s conference room has been unavailable.

“It’s just not the same,” Melewsky said of virtual meetings. “Sharing space with your elected officials and appointed officials is an important part of the process. If that’s not happening there needs to be a really good reason why, and I’m not aware of one.”

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority to meet

LIMA — The Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 26 at its offices, 600 S. Main St., Lima. Following the meeting will be a closed executive session.
LIMA, OH
thekatynews.com

City Authorizes Water Meter Replacement Project

The Katy City Council Monday authorized a $291,747.21 water meter replacement project with Aqua Metric, of Selma, Texas. According to the resolution authorizing the work, the city in August 2019 completed a water meter upgrade to the Sensus Flexnet System. However, the volume of water meters or radios that were not replaced, and those that not did not give good readings, was such that the city will be replacing more meters.
KATY, TX
Wicked Local

Upcoming Swampscott public meetings

The following Swampscott public meetings have been posted on the town’s website. As the town practices social distancing, some will stream on the municipal website as well as broadcast on Swampscott Government Access Channels: Comcast Channel 22 and Verizon Channel 41. To read meeting agendas, visit: http://www.swampscottma.gov/calendar. The Swampscott Reporter...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Meadville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Meadville, PA
morriscountynj.gov

Improvement Authority Meeting

The Improvement Authority provides municipalities, school districts and the county itself with innovative and cost-effective methods of funding projects and saving tax dollars at the same time. Learn more about the Improvement Authority. Please Note: Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
pvaz.net

Crosswalk Study Public Meeting

The Town of Prescott Valley is hosting an open house meeting on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30PM at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room (7601 E Skoog Blvd) to discuss the recommendations for locations of potential crosswalks at various areas Town wide. Areas of focus will be the entertainment districts, schools, parks, and other major pedestrian corridors. If you'd like to submit suggestions or concerns before the meeting, please fill out the online form here: https://www.pvaz.net/FormCenter/Executive-Management-12/Crosswalk-Study-Comment-Sheet-91.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Rappahannock News

Rappahannock Supervisors allocate $65K to Water and Sewer Authority; set public hearings on slew of potential fiscal actions

At their monthly meeting on Monday, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors approved $65,000 to the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority so they can begin working on improvements and studies to evaluate how parts of the system are operating. Cheri Woodard, chair of the sewer authority, asked the board...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
silverbow.mt.us

Public Meeting for Community Needs Comments

The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 18, 2021. At 12:00 PM, through virtual means. The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 18, 2021. At 12:00 PM, through virtual means. Please see the meeting information below. Public Meeting...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crowley
indybay.org

831 Water Street City Council Public Oversight Meeting

The public oversight meeting for the 831 Water Street project is #18 on the city council meeting agenda, and will be heard in the afternoon, sometime after 1 PM. On Tuesday, October 12, the Santa Cruz City Council will hold a public oversight meeting for Iman Novin/Novin Development Corporation's proposed development project at 831 Water Street.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Supreme Court: Pittsburgh didn't have authority to pass housing voucher anti-discrimination ordinance

The state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with a lower court that the city of Pittsburgh didn’t have the authority in 2015 to pass an ordinance barring landlords from discriminating against tenants who used federally subsidized housing vouchers. City Council passed the ordinance to protect those with “Section 8” housing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cambridgema.gov

Board of Assessors Public Meeting

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://cambridgema.zoom.us/s/88418577585. +13017158592,,88418577585# US (Washington DC) +13126266799,,88418577585# US (Chicago) Or join by phone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mawa#The General Assembly
WBOY 12 News

WV delegates accepting Suddenlink complaints to hold ‘shoddy internet providers accountable’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia delegates are asking for West Virginians to share their complaints about internet providers. Delegates Mick Bates (R-Raleigh) and Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) have heard horror stories about issues with their internet providers and have created a way for West Virginians to “hold their shoddy internet providers accountable,” according to a […]
INTERNET
Beaver County Times

Big Beaver officials want action on former Danny's Motel property

BIG BEAVER — Borough officials are ready to take action against the owners of the former Danny’s Motel. Big Beaver Zoning Officer Dawna Pella said last week she is ready to cite them for different violations. She said during a recent meeting with an owner and the owner’s architect they...
BEAVER, PA
Washington Times

House ethics committee finds ‘substantial evidence’ of violations by four congressmen

There’s “substantial evidence” that four congressmen, one Democrat and three Republicans, violated ethics laws, the House Office of Congressional Ethics said on Thursday. As a result of the findings, the committee said it will investigate the cases further. According to documents released Thursday, Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican, and Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

The IUP Panel on vaccine mandates and election audits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As workplaces across the country implement vaccine mandates, some workers along with high-profile figures have been quitting their jobs in protest of the mandates. Earlier this week, state lawmakers have come before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to call for an audit of the 2020 presidential election. This week, former […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Pat Stefano Introduces Legislation To Expand Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine Law

By: Erika Stanish HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) is pushing to expand Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine law. Castle Doctrine governs how far a person can go to defend their property. Stefano introduced new legislation Thursday that would allow Pennsylvanians to use self-defense beyond their home to their property line. “Forcing law-abiding Pennsylvanians to wait to defend their loved ones until a criminal enters their home could result in the unnecessary loss of innocent life – a tragedy made worse because it could have been prevented,” Sen. Stefano said. “The right to defend oneself should not be limited, as it is in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
78
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy