NHL

Flyers' Keith Yandle: Off to productive start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Yandle dished two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Boston. Yandle figured in on...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Flyers’ Atkinson, Ellis & Yandle Making Positive Impact from the Start

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ offseason transitions seem to make a positive impact on the team right off the jump. With the addition of Cam Atkinson , Ryan Ellis, Keith Yandle, and others, the Flyers all but overhauled much of their team to bring in new talent, while also keeping the core of their leadership group. During the offseason, no one really knew what type of impact these additions were going to have, but it is quickly becoming clear that these were the right moves.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings may have decided on status of Lucas Raymond for upcoming season

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of. During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.
NHL
State
Florida State
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Sean Couturier
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers claim Patrick Brown off waivers from Vegas Golden Knights

The Philadelphia Flyers may have found their 12th forward. They claimed center Patrick Brown off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Brown, 29, made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014-15 season. He played parts of three seasons with the Canes, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in 28 games.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Flyers Claim Bruiser Zack MacEwen Off Waivers

This guy was put on waivers by the Canucks in order to make room for Alex Chiasson. The Flyers came in and claimed him. He’s a brawler who had six fights last year and was the guy involved in the recent donnybrook where Zack Kassian hit the ice without his helmet:
NHL
#Flyers#Boston
nhltradetalk.com

Flyers and Claude Giroux Agree to Hold Off on Contract Talks

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Philadelphia Flyers and forward Claude Giroux are going to tuck away conversations about a contract extension until after the 2021-22 NHL season. The NHL insider noted that the two sides are agreeing to wait to figure out his future with the team, which will mean speculation about a trade throughout the season based on how the Flyers and Giroux perform.
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

True to Fletcher’s promise, Flyers start season with new look

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers’ 2020-21 NHL season was brief and compact, often silent and too seldom compelling, sloppy, soft and empty. Chuck Fletcher watched it all; the retreating defensemen, the declining stars, the inconsistent goaltenders, the losing streaks, the poor shooting, the sputtering power play and all that tentativeness around the net.
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers claim forward Zack MacEwen off waivers, place Kevin Hayes on Long Term Injured Reserve

Forty-eight hours after signing forward Patrick Brown off waivers, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher showed he wasn’t done patrolling the waiver wire. The Flyers claimed Zack MacEwen off waivers Wednesday from the Vancouver Canucks, adding a bottom-six forward with 55 games of NHL experience (six goals, three assists, 69 penalty minutes). MacEwen, 25, signed with the Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 3, 2017, and has split time between the NHL club and their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. Last season, MacEwen got into 34 NHL games with the Canucks, tallying one goal, one assist and 44 penalty minutes.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flyers Phlight Deck: Ristolainen Will Not Start Versus Vancouver

Today is the last on-ice practice before the 2021-2022 home opener versus the Vancouver Canucks. Throughout the week, Chuck Fletcher and Alain Vigneault monitored several players. Unfortunately, two of those players make up the most expensive acquisitions of the Philadelphia Flyers defense. Two days ago, Vigneault mentioned Rasmus Ristolainen and...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Scott Hartnell on expectation for Flyers and start of regular season feels

Former Flyers forward Scott Hartnell joins Dan Riccio and Randip Janda to talk about his expectations for Philadelphia this season including a stronger showing from Carter Hart, Ryan Ellis bolstering the blue line and Joel Farabee's value. Now Playing. John Herdman on World Cup qualifiers and Team Canada fan support.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

TERRIBLE START FOR FLYERS GOALIE CARTER HART

Carter Hart allowed four goals on 39 shots in last night’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Hart looks to still be up to his old tricks as he allowed some questionable goals in Friday’s loss. He failed to successfully cover the puck after a sharp-angle shot from Elias...
NHL

