Flyers' Keith Yandle: Off to productive start

Forty-eight hours after signing forward Patrick Brown off waivers, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher showed he wasn’t done patrolling the waiver wire. The Flyers claimed Zack MacEwen off waivers Wednesday from the Vancouver Canucks, adding a bottom-six forward with 55 games of NHL experience (six goals, three assists, 69 penalty minutes). MacEwen, 25, signed with the Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 3, 2017, and has split time between the NHL club and their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. Last season, MacEwen got into 34 NHL games with the Canucks, tallying one goal, one assist and 44 penalty minutes.
