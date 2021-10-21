CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiwan Zhusheli Exhibition Hall / ALL STUDIO

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. In early 2019, ALL Studio was asked by HUATENG Co., Ltd. to design the exhibition hall of Shiwan town (an ancient town in the south of Wuzhen town) in an agricultural tourism park. In the planning design, the whole park retains the original natural feeling...

