The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, two of the original franchises from when the NBA got its start 75 seasons ago, tipped off the 2021-22 season tonight. The show we got tonight definitely lived up to all the franchise history on display. Jaylen Brown (46 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) had transcendent first and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Knicks in a 138-134 loss that went to double OT. Julius Randle gave the Celtics plenty of work himself, putting up a sensational 35 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort.

