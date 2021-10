Jets wide receiver Corey Davis recognizes that numbers rarely lie and the truth hurts. They may be clichés, but for the Green & White uncomfortable facts are still facts. "The thing is, we know we're a better team than 1-4, so that's what the energy is like in the locker room," Davis said after Sunday's 27-20 loss to Atlanta in London. "Dudes are disappointed and angry, all types of emotions, because we know we're better than what we are displaying. We haven't even played our best ball yet. We have to go back to the drawing board and don't press the issue."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO