CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock futures edge lower after Dow sets intraday record

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures edged lower Wednesday evening, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices. Contracts on the Dow dipped. The 30-stock index set a fresh record intraday high during the regular trading day, markings its first all-time high since...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs as Tesla stock electrifies

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is brushing off concerns about Facebook. The Dow and S&P 500 both closed at record highs Monday — while Tesla shares soared to a new all-time peak above $1,000 and sent the company's market share past the $1 trillion level. The Dow ended...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Stock Prices#Gdp#Intraday#Nflx#Btc Usd#Anthem#Antm#Abbott Laboratories#Tsla#Covid#Captrust#Yahoo Finance Live#Fed
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
MARKETS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Rise Slightly After Friday's Record Close

U.S. stock futures rose slightly to start the new week after the Dow on Friday saw its first record close since mid-August. The S&P 500 dipped from Thursday's record finish. The Nasdaq dropped Friday, sending the tech-heavy index nearly 2% away from its latest record close on Sept. 7. All three benchmarks logged their first weekly winning streaks last week for the first time since early July. (CNBC)
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
STOCKS
NWI.com

Stocks edge lower, major indexes still head for weekly gains

Stock indexes on Wall Street were mostly lower in afternoon trading Friday as losses for several large technology and communications companies weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched a record high a day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121 points, or 0.3%, to 35,721 and is hovering around the record high set on Aug. 16. The Nasdaq fell 0.8%.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Nasdaq futures edge lower after Intel’s margin warning

(Reuters) – Nasdaq futures edged lower on Friday after chipmaker Intel warned of lower profit margins, while Snap Inc led declines among social media firms after flagging a hit to digital advertising from privacy changes by Apple. Intel Corp slid 10.3% in premarket trading as it missed third-quarter sales expectations,...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks climb, Dow touches record; U.S. oil rises after EIA data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Stock indexes mostly rose worldwide on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching a record intraday high, as more companies reported earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, while oil prices jumped. Boosting oil was data showing crude inventories at the largest U.S. storage site hit their...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin

Dow Jones rises for fourth consecutive day and closes near all-time highs. Risk-on mood on healthy corporate earnings boosts blue-chip stocks with strong track record. The technical outlook for the Dow Jones index remains firmly bullish following the confirmation of a double bottom pattern. U.S. blue-chip stocks had a good...
STOCKS
ShareCast

US pre-open: Futures head south after Dow Jones falls just short of record close

Wall Street futures were in the green ahead of the bell on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell just short of its closing record in the previous session. As of 1230 BST, Dow Jones futures were down 0.27%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures had the indices opening 0.23% and 0.18% weaker, respectively.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Lower as China's GDP Weighs

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are down 178 points at last check, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are pointed lower as well, looking to pull back from last week's impressive gains. China's slimmer-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which showed a 4.9% rise, is weighing on sentiment today. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate Crude jumped above the $83 level, its highest since October 2014, and Bitcoin (BTC) is creeping toward its record highs.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Housing Data

U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of housing starts data that are expected to register a slight decline. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy