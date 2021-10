This week, Walt Disney World launched their new Disney Genie service, as well as Genie+ and Lightning Lane, which allow guests to skip the standby line for a fee. Some attractions are included in Genie+ for $15, while others cost extra with individual Lightning Lane access, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance being one of the latter. While Genie+ selections are available to all guests starting at 7:00 a.m. each day, individual Lightning Lane selections are available to resort guests early and non-resort guests at park open.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO