The release of the Association’s 75 all-time greatest players has sent shockwaves through the NBA community with many fans and players voicing their opinions on potential snubs. The list includes a variety of players from many different eras, from obvious inclusions like LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to less expected choices such as Earl Monroe or Dave DeBusschere. As a result, it comes as no surprise that some tough decisions had to be made.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO