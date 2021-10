Tottenham has come out against a report claiming that there is a clause in Nuno’s contract which allows the club to not pay any compensation if they decide to sack him. Nuno Espirito Santo, Spurs’ newly appointed manager, is facing huge pressure at the moment because of the poor run of form following a strong start to the league campaign. The recent league win against Aston Villa helped in relieving some of that pressure but they are still a far cry away from being on the right track. If you are one of those tipsters who bet on football matches, it would have been the right move to have a punt.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO