When it comes to a subject as complex as cybersecurity, it’s easy to become a victim of decision paralysis. When company leaders and IT staff begin looking at their options around improving their security and discover hundreds of possible solutions, they can become overwhelmed. However, the best thing they can do is just start somewhere. IT and security specialists can get started by simply identifying the most critical risk areas in their business. Once they’ve taken that crucial first step, they can build the next steps around that risk assessment.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO