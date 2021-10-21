CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘I can’t wait to murder you’: Florida man charged with cyberstalking

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4SPc_0cXqvXYY00

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of cyberstalking three victims during an 18-month period, prosecutors said Wednesday.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the charges against Dominique Jade Dragan, 28, of Valrico.

The criminal complaint, which was filed July 21 but unsealed Wednesday, alleges that from Jan. 2, 2020, through July 13, 2021, Dragan used Instagram to cyberstalk, harass and threaten the victims with messages.

The complaints were brought against Dragan by a Tampa woman, her partner and daughter, the latter of whom briefly dated Dragan in 2010 or 2011 and now lives in Chicago, according to court documents.

According to the news release, Dragan allegedly made specific threats to kill the victims, saying “I can’t wait to murder you,” “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” and “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Dragan used racially charged language and threatened the victims with violence if they reported him to authorities.

According to court documents, Dragan allegedly admitted to FBI agents on June 3, 2021, that he had made threatening comments on Instagram. Investigators said he then resumed sending racially charged, threatening messages to the woman and her partner through a new Instagram account, beginning June 28, 2021, through July 7, 2021.

The victims provided screenshots to agents to back up their claims, according to court documents.

If convicted, Dragan faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the release. He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family

CHICAGO — (AP) — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valrico, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 dead, 4 injured, including Boise officer, in Idaho mall shooting, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting at an Idaho mall Monday afternoon left two people dead and four others injured, including a Boise police officer, authorities confirmed. Update 11:56 p.m. EDT Oct. 25: In a news release issued late Monday, Boise police confirmed that the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital and that the officer who was hurt has been treated and released. Police haven’t released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cyberstalking#Fbi#Instagram#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of '55 arrest record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Months before Rosa Parks became the mother of the modern civil rights movement by refusing to move to the back of a segregated Alabama bus, Black teenager Claudette Colvin did the same. Convicted of assaulting a police officer while being arrested, she was placed on probation yet never received notice that she'd finished the term and was on safe ground legally.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

Two Border Patrol agents were fired from among 60 found to have committed misconduct for participating in a private Facebook group that mocked migrants and lawmakers, investigators said Monday in the most detailed public account yet of an episode that tarnished the agency's reputation. Most agents' penalties were significantly reduced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or “interested persons” with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order. The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers...
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy