CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Nordea operating profit in line with forecast

(Corrects figures for net loan losses in fourth paragraph)

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nordea reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations on Thursday, boosted by growth in business volumes as banks across the region recovered strongly from the impact of the pandemic.

Third-quarter operating profit rose to 1.27 billion euros ($1.48 billion) from 1.09 billion a year ago, meeting the 1.27 billion mean estimate of 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, increasing by 7% and 19%, respectively, year on year,” Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Fee and commission income rose 19% to 870 million from 729 million euros while net loan losses remained strong, coming in at a reversal of 22 million euros in the quarter versus a 19 million reversal a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 7% to 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard)

