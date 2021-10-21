Trick or Treat – The Rolling Stones Start Up Halloween in Tampa Bay

Kiss came to Florida for two shows, one on the east coast and one on the West Coast. Due to the Florida weather, the West Palm Beach show had to be rescheduled. My friend Adam who is a die-hard Kiss fan drove over to WPB and had to hike back home to Tampa. The great thing about this band is that they have been around 45 years and they know who their fan base is. They didn’t send somebody out on stage to announce the show was canceled, they came out themselves in full uniform! Paul “Starman” Stanley apologized to the fans for the cancellation and they already had a rescheduled date. Respect paid to the fans by doing that, will just make this final tour the most memorable for the fans and KISS..

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO