CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Trick or Treat – The Rolling Stones Start Up Halloween in Tampa Bay

By Vicky Sullivan
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rolling Stones will blow into Tampa on October 29th, starting the Halloween weekend off with a bang! Hopefully, their 2019 hit, “Living in a Ghost Town” will be included on the setlist for the occasion. Tampa Bay can play the fun game of trying to spot Mick Jagger ala “Where’s...

www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuncoastPost

Jess Klein to Perform at Fogartyville in Sarasota

The New York Times calls Jess Klein “A songwriter with a voice of unblinking tenacity.” Over two decades and 11 albums, Klein has built a powerfully personal body of work that reflects an instinctive emotional insight, an organic sense of introspection and an unshakable social conscience. Jess Klein will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Saturday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Advance tickets are available at WSLR or by calling 1-941-894-6469.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 10.22 – 10.29

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 22 – October 29, 2021!. The Riverwalk Halloween Hunt is a family-friendly not-too-spooky virtual scavenger hunt along the Tampa Riverwalk. Individuals and teams will compete to be the first place HalloWinner! Solve riddles, puzzles, tasks and explore the beautiful Riverwalk in this safe, outdoor Halloween activity fun for all ages. This event is free to the public. You must download the mobile app Mobile Adventures to participate. Once the app has been downloaded, you will need to scan the QR code provided. This year’s Halloween Hunt will be held from Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31. The game can be played any time!
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

KISS Fires Up Tampa with End of the Road World Tour

Kiss came to Florida for two shows, one on the east coast and one on the West Coast. Due to the Florida weather, the West Palm Beach show had to be rescheduled. My friend Adam who is a die-hard Kiss fan drove over to WPB and had to hike back home to Tampa. The great thing about this band is that they have been around 45 years and they know who their fan base is. They didn’t send somebody out on stage to announce the show was canceled, they came out themselves in full uniform! Paul “Starman” Stanley apologized to the fans for the cancellation and they already had a rescheduled date. Respect paid to the fans by doing that, will just make this final tour the most memorable for the fans and KISS..
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Pop Culture Icon Peter Max Retrospective to present in Tampa

A Retrospective Collection, with a significant nod to music, the arts, and the legacy of the Pop Art genre from the studio of artist legend, Peter Max, will be on exhibition and available for acquisition in a limited engagement presentation at Michael Murphy Gallery, Tampa’s premier fine art gallery. The limited-engagement exhibition opens with a Preview reception on Friday, November 12 from 6-8 pm and extends through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Over 100 works will be on exhibition and available for acquisition, including a globally exclusive presentation of Peter Max Posters, circa 1960’s-1970’s. These are each signed and dated by the Artist, and their provenance and rarity is accompanied by a Fall 2021 Exhibition at New York’s renowned Posterhouse Museum.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
944
Followers
713
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy