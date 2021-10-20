CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Worth Watching: Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great Robin Williams. The milestone 200th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire is a must-see for Casey fans. An HBO documentary examines the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. PBS’ Nature opens its 40th anniversary with a study of...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Confirms Big Return After Jesse Spencer Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to Jesse Spencer with its 200th episode, but a face from the past has been confirmed to return. On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6, titled "Dead Zone," Andy Allo will be back as Lieutenant Wendy Seager. More exciting is that Wendy looks to be working...
CHICAGO, IL
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Succession, Chicago Fire, Queens

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of October 17th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside. This...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Vermont State
City
Vermont, IL
City
Bristol, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special on the life of comedian Robin Williams

Superstar: Robin Williams (10 p.m., ABC) - This ABC News series returns with a profile of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most inventive and beloved comedians. The new episode recounts Williams’ life through his own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. In addition to archival interviews with Williams, the special will have interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired him, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as director Barry Levinson. If you miss the program on Wednesday, it canbe viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Rote Re-Assembly of Footage, with Little Insight

It’s arguably too soon for “Four Hours at the Capitol,” though not because the January 6th insurrection is too taboo a topic. Rather, the 92-minute HBO documentary has little to say that hasn’t already been said over the last nine months, and little by way of factual or aesthetic detail that might illuminate new angles on the day’s harrowing events. There are a few intriguing exceptions, though these are not only fleeting, but also sandwiched between larger narrative slices that feel almost perspective-less in their approach to fresh wounds and extremely recent history. A sense of stillness and normalcy permeates the...
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ stream for free

ABC’s Superstar series returns tonight at 10/9c with rare footage of Robin Williams. Tune in to watch another in-depth episode featuring an icon who shaped American culture. Superstar is a documentary series in which every episode covers a different “maverick who shaped American culture.” The show utilizes intimate footage, exclusive information, and reputable interviews to allow viewers behind the curtain—granting fans of the series a closer look at these talented, and often inspirational, figures. Season 1 of Superstar profiles powerhouse celebrities Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Don’t miss tonight’s installment, “Superstar: Robin Williams,” tonight at 10/9c on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Wallace Langham
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Ferdinand Magellan
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 4

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4, there were many changes in Firehouse 51 and Kidd was happy to have this new role. Meanwhile, Chief Hawkins wanted to learn more about Brett, so he went out in the ambulance with her. Elsewhere, Casey embarked on a trip out of town,...
CHICAGO, IL
prrecordgazette.com

Watch the uncanny Robin Williams impersonation that has fans calling for a biopic

It’s been seven years since Robin Williams died, but you could be forgiven for thinking you’d seen — and especially heard — a ghost in a new video on YouTube. Actor, comedian and impressionist Jamie Costa this week uploaded a video to his YouTube channel entitled ROBIN Test Footage Scene. Set in 1982, the five-minute clip shows Costa as Williams in his dressing room, preparing to shoot a scene in the TV show Mork & Mindy, then in its fourth and final season.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Fatherhood#The Capitol Siege#Abc News Superstar#Nbc#Hbo#Pbs#English#Seinfeld
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy