Ithaca, NY

Department of Physics and Astronomy holds guest speaker event

By Elizabeth Kharabadze
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWythe Marschall, Ph.D. candidate in the Department of the History of Science at Harvard University, spoke to Ithaca College students and faculty about the lack of inclusion of scientific knowledge from marginalized communities. The Department of Physics and Astronomy Seminar, “Defining, Globalizing, and Decolonizing the History of Science: Reflections...

983thecoast.com

Honor Credit Union, SJ Schools To Welcome Guest Speaker To Promote Diversity

United Federal Credit Union and St. Joseph Public Schools are teaming up for a series of presentations this month on inclusion and diversity. UFCU Community President Rick Dyer tells WSJM News national business motivational speaker Dr. Adolph Brown will come to the high school on October 18 to present “Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Action.” Dyer says with the school district’s commitment to equity, Brown is a good fit.
EDUCATION
union.edu

Chad Orzel, associate professor of physics and astronomy, honored as APS Fellow

The American Physical Society has honored Chad Orzel, associate professor of physics and astronomy, as a member of the Society’s 2021 Fellows. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise in physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education.
SCHENECTADY, NY
stonybrook.edu

Physics and Astronomy Faculty Named APS Fellows, Win Physics Innovation Award

Three faculty in the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences have been honored by the American Physical Society — two elected APS Fellows and one winning a Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Fundamental Physics Innovation Award. Jacobus Verbaarschot, former graduate program director and professor...
STONY BROOK, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
Livingston Parish News

Suburban Reviewers Book Club welcomes member as guest speaker

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its meeting on October 6. President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. Fifteen members were in attendance via Zoom. The roll was called by secretary Theresa Dendinger. Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report. At the close of business, our very own Myra...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Oakland Post

La Pittura hosts “Collage Making Day!” with guest speaker Sally Schluter Tardella

The La Pittura Art and Art History Club hosted “Collage Making Day!” on Friday, Oct. 15 for any students interested in mixing and matching both pictures and peers. Students with a passion for art were invited to Wilson Hall to meet with others in the organization and create a unique piece of art to take home. The free event featured guest speaker Sally Schluter Tardella, associate professor of art at OU, to discuss the history and importance of collage-making.
VISUAL ART
Dothan Eagle

Clark is Tuesday’s guest speaker for Chipola Regional Arts Association

The president of The Artists Guild of Northwest Florida will be the guest speaker at next Tuesday’s Chipola Regional Arts Association meeting. Lillie Clark is serving her second year in that role for the Guild. The Oct. 19 Dutch treat luncheon at Jim’s Buffet and Grill starts at 11:30 a.m.,...
MARIANNA, FL
uno.edu

College of Business Administration’s 2021 Marketing Week Will Feature Virtual Presentations from Guest Speakers

The University of New Orleans College of Business Administration’s 2021 Marketing Week features speakers who will address a variety of topics including entrepreneurship, strategic marketing management, personal selling, marketing research and healthcare marketing. The annual forum, hosted by the Department of Management and Marketing, will take place virtually October 19-21.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
merrillfotonews.com

Public invited to take part in MAPS Great Speaker Event

MERRILL, Wis. — The Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) will welcome popular youth speaker Brad Hurtig to the District Oct. 18, and local community members are invited to attend. The event is part of the Merrill Great Speaker Forum, a 42-year-old program that brings in high-quality speakers to present to...
MERRILL, WI
saisd.org

Guest Speaker Alaskan Fiddling Poet Inspires Creativity with SAISD Students

The playful sound of fiddle strings and tapping of the bow on the instrument permeated Ms. Green’s art room as curious, engaged Lone Star Middle School eighth graders looked on. Mr. Ken Waldman, a former college professor with a talent for writing and who is known as the “Alaskan Fiddling Poet” visited Central High School and all three San Angelo ISD middle schools this week. Mr. Waldman is in San Angelo as part of his tour stop in the city with a performance at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center later this evening.
SAN ANGELO, TX
theithacan.org

Club on campus guides students interested in veterinary school

Although Ithaca College does not have a veterinary program, the dedicated members of the IC Pre-Vet Society aim to help students interested in the veterinary field apply to veterinary school and find shadowing opportunities in the community to achieve their dreams. The club was originally formed in 2015, but was...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

School of Music students organize mental health group

Between standard academic responsibilities and personal life, students in the School of Music are required to follow a very strict schedule to ensure no practice time is wasted. Luckily, there is a place on campus that busy musicians can turn to in order to take a much needed moment for themselves.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Education
Education
Science
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Dr. Elizabeth Paul; Princeton University

A review of the stellarator concept: from Spitzer to W7-X Dr. Elizabeth J. Paul; Department of Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University. A stellarator confines plasma using non-axisymmetric magnetic fields for fusion energy sciences as well as the study of non-neutral and pair plasmas. This concept provides a promising route to steady-state fusion energy, given its ability to operate without driving a large current in the plasma. While the stellarator was invented 70 years ago by Lyman Spitzer, much of the effort of the magnetic confinement community has instead been focused on the axisymmetric tokamak, despite some potential drawbacks due to its reliance on plasma current for confinement. More recently, theoretical and engineering advances have enabled a renaissance for the stellarator. While the presence of an ignorable coordinate in axisymmetric devices yields integrability of particle orbits, stellarators can now be designed with "quasisymmetry" to preserve some of the benefits of axisymmetry. The resurgence of the stellarator concept is evidenced by the success of the W7-X experiment, the largest stellarator which became operational in 2015, in addition to several upcoming experiments. I will provide a tour of concepts and design principles that have enabled excellent stellarator confinement and point toward open questions and challenges in stellarator physics.
ASTRONOMY
wallacestate.edu

Wallace State recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with guest speakers, campus events

HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State Community College recognized Hispanic Heritage Month with events this week at both the main campus and at the Oneonta site. Wallace State alums Juan Chavez, the first Latino deputy to work for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and Dr. Paul J. Fontanez, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, current Deputy Director for Architecture Assessment with the Missile Defense Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense, and presently enrolled in the WSCC helicopter pilot training program, each presented to students, faculty and staff in Hanceville on Monday.
HANCEVILLE, AL
suunews.net

TED x Taco: SPB to Host Speaker Event

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board invites students to fill their stomachs at the TED x Taco event in the Great Hall on Friday, Oct. 15 from 7-8 p.m. The TED Talk spinoff event will feature free Del Taco tacos for attendees. Then, students are invited to watch a variety of presentations given by students in the SUU Honors Program.
COLLEGES
wosu.org

Fall Astronomy With Tom Burns

The advent of autumn offers even casual night-sky observers spectacular astronomical sights: Stars, moons, planets, water constellations. Fancy equipment isn’t necessary. Stargazers just need to know where to look and what they’re looking at. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we talk about the night-time wonders with Tom Burns,...
ASTRONOMY
theithacan.org

Editorial: Fall 2021 enrollment rates shed light on many issues

Enrollment, retention and graduation rates are a reflection of the college’s administration as much as it is on students. With the decline in the graduation rate and the decreasing enrollment over the last few years, some light has been shed on the lack of regard on behalf of the administration. The pandemic contributed greatly to recent numbers, but it is one factor out of many that resulted in these numbers. The graduation rate in the last few years has been declining — not significantly, but in a constant decline. The number of student transfers and students who have taken a leave of absence has increased. From Fall 2020 to Fall 2021, the rate of students who graduated within four years remained at 69%, a decline from 2019 and 2018. In 2020, 455 students took a leave of absence because of the pandemic and the fact that the college was completely remote. While in part, the pandemic is at fault for some students deferring or taking a leave of absence, some students had unresolved concerns or issues that were brought to light but not addressed by the school. This brings forward the issue of student discontentment and the lack of proper resources or aid from the college. It should be a priority to identify the factors that cause students to transfer or take a leave of absence and address them to their full extent.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

The advantages of entrepreneurial risks in college

As young people in 21st century America, many of us are given a script to follow at birth, prescribed to us by those who care most about us — our parents. It’s safe to say that those who receive the means and guidance to follow this script are the lucky ones: it means we have people who care about us enough to guide us, the ability to follow the “safest course” and that we’ll be set up for some level of success.
ITHACA, NY
977wmoi.com

Retired Monmouth College Educator Ken McMillan Guest Speaker at 12th Annual West Central Leadership Luncheon

West Central Leadership held their 12th annual leadership luncheon “Hearing From Our Very Own” on Monday at the Warren County History Museum and this year’s speaker was Ken McMillan. West Central Leadership has been in existence since the 1990’s. Their goal is to help shape the leaders of today and tomorrow. There are several areas of involvement such as an annual Leadership Class – the class typically includes 10, or so, students. They meet every other week from January through May. Each class has a topic that acts as a steppingstone toward building leadership skills. The class is also tasked with doing a community service project. Also they host an annual luncheon “Hearing From Our Very Own”. that features someone who grew up locally and has gone on to have extraordinary experiences.
ILLINOIS STATE

