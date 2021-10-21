Department of Physics and Astronomy holds guest speaker event

Enrollment, retention and graduation rates are a reflection of the college’s administration as much as it is on students. With the decline in the graduation rate and the decreasing enrollment over the last few years, some light has been shed on the lack of regard on behalf of the administration. The pandemic contributed greatly to recent numbers, but it is one factor out of many that resulted in these numbers. The graduation rate in the last few years has been declining — not significantly, but in a constant decline. The number of student transfers and students who have taken a leave of absence has increased. From Fall 2020 to Fall 2021, the rate of students who graduated within four years remained at 69%, a decline from 2019 and 2018. In 2020, 455 students took a leave of absence because of the pandemic and the fact that the college was completely remote. While in part, the pandemic is at fault for some students deferring or taking a leave of absence, some students had unresolved concerns or issues that were brought to light but not addressed by the school. This brings forward the issue of student discontentment and the lack of proper resources or aid from the college. It should be a priority to identify the factors that cause students to transfer or take a leave of absence and address them to their full extent.

