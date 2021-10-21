CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EU is more negative than ever about Turkey’s accession

By Daniel Obrien
houstonianonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels is particularly concerned about Turkey’s continued erosion of democracy and the rule of law. The report stated that Ankara ignored the recommendations made by the commission a year ago. The European Commission said the EU’s “grave concerns about the deterioration of democracy, the rule of law, fundamental rights...

AFP

Uncertainties weigh on Turkey's ties with West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday walked back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. But the week-long standoff underscored the growing uncertainty underpinning Turkey's relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan's dominant rule. AFP looks at some of the factors at play in Turkey's latest row with some of its most important trading partners.
CHARITIES
The Associated Press

Finland’s leader: Turkey decision on envoys ‘regrettable’

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country’s envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”. Prime Minister Sanna Marin told...
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

Erdogan’s new low threats in the relationship with NATO allies

It was hanging in the air all weekend: Will Turkey actually deport ten Western ambassadors, including those from the Netherlands and the United States? After all, this is what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, Saturday, in a speech to an enthusiastic crowd of his supporters in the city of Eskisehir.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Eu Countries#Eu#The European Commission#The European Union#Turkish
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.
WORLD
The Independent

Don’t mention the war! EU and Poland clash again

The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Former Saudi spymaster seeks U.S. help for his jailed children

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia. Saad...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Renowned Aussie doctor calls for ALL Chinese surgeons to be BANNED from Western hospitals and unis amid claim many are returning to China to take part in its 'real-life Squid Game' organ harvesting market

A world-renowned organ transplant doctor has issued an urgent warning for hospitals and universities around the globe to ban Chinese surgeons, fearing they are taking part in a real-life 'Squid Game'. Professor Russell Strong AC told Daily Mail Australia that many Chinese medical trainees take what they've learnt in the...
CHINA

