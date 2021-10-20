Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share ‘What If I’ Single Featuring Jenny Lewis + Lucius’ Jess Wolfe

SiriusXM's The Spectrum first introduced the world to Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in 2015 and will now introduce the world to 'Night Sweats Radio w/ Nathaniel Rateliff,' which will debut this Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. ET on the channel, via satellite and on the SXM App. The six-episode series will premiere new shows at this time every Friday and be made available on the SXM App immediately after. Shows will encore on Saturdays at 7 a.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET Mondays at 3 p.m. ET. Each one-hour show will feature Rateliff as host, with a member of The Night Sweats, sharing hand-picked music and conversation with guests about their new music.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO