Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share ‘What If I’ Single Featuring Jenny Lewis + Lucius’ Jess Wolfe

Highline on Monday issued the following press release announcing Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Dierks Bentley will headline the December concerts in Vail:. Over the past decades, Vail has hosted some of the biggest names in music during the annual Vail Snow Days weekend. This year, Highline, in partnership with Imprint Events Group, is pleased to announce Vail Snow Days will kick off the 2021-22 ski season on Dec. 2-5, 2021 with a four-day celebration of music and entertainment. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline the Friday, Dec. 3 concert and Dierks Bentley will headline the Saturday, Dec. 4 concert. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase now; both shows will take place at Ford Park in Vail.
