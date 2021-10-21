CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks' Kemba Walker: Quiet in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Walker scored 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT, 3-4 3Pt), along with eight rebounds,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kemba Walker watches from bench as Knicks play Derrick Rose late

On some nights, this is how it’s going to be for point guard Kemba Walker. Walker didn’t play the game’s final 18 minutes with Derrick Rose one of the hottest Knicks on a dark Sunday at the Garden. In his third game as a Knick, Walker logged 19 minutes, scored...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Kevin Knox takes advantage of big pre-season opportunity in win

The New York Knicks have to cut their roster from 20 to 15 players in the coming days as the regular season is set to commence on October 20 against the Boston Celtics. With roster cuts coming up, one player who is on the bubble is Kevin Knox. Knox has seen his minutes deteriorate over the past three seasons in the NBA. After averaging 28.8 minutes during his rookie campaign back in 2018, Knox enjoyed just 11 minutes of action per contest last year, making 42 appearances. He contributed just 3.9 points and shot 39% from the field.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks’ Thibodeau showcases interesting player combo in win over Wizards

The New York Knicks played their final preseason game of the off-season as if it were a playoff contest against the Washington Wizards on Friday evening. Winning every single game prior to the start of the regular season on October 20, the Knicks are flying high into a year where expectations are elevated after adding Evan Fournier and Kemba walker in free agency.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Derrick Rose
New York Post

Knicks starters log big minutes in preseason win over Pistons

Wednesday night, on its own, meant nothing. The result wouldn’t impact the Knicks’ record or play any role in their season. Good luck telling Tom Thibodeau that. He treated it like so much more than that, playing his starters big minutes, railing at the referees, living and dying with every play and giving his players an earful at some loose defensive possessions.
NBA
Audacy

Kemba Walker: Coming home to NY is 'surreal,' knee feels 'really good'

The New York Knicks surprised us all with a good — no, a great — 2020-21 campaign. This time around, though, a playoff appearance would surprise absolutely no one. Aside from the continued development of players like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with the rise to stardom for Julius Randle, New York made some big offseason moves that further strengthen the roster and put them in a position to land in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
NBA
chatsports.com

The “How Many Wins Will The Knicks Have In 2021-22?” Prediction Thread

Ah, the truest sign that time is actually passing, we have another “How Many Wins Will the Knicks have?” prediction thread, a Knickerblogger tradition as valued as never being willing to kick anything to the curb or debating whether end of the Dallas Maverick bench player Frank Ntilikina is any good.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
New York Post

Jaylen Brown has no doubt how much better Kemba Walker makes Knicks

Jaylen Brown sounded downright wistful of his days as Kemba Walker’s teammate, and said he believes believes The Bronx native is going to thrive with the Knicks. Hours before the two teams were set to meet at the Garden in the regular-season opener, the Celtics All-Star forward said he believes Walker has a lot left at the age of 31 despite questions about his problematic knees.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau coaches Knicks hard in preseason win against Pistons

The game was practically over as the New York Knicks were up by 11 with 23 seconds to go. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was still in a competitive and combative mood. He argued with the referee on what he felt was a non-call after a defender charged at his rookie guard, Miles McBride, that led to a turnover.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They believed in me”: Kemba Walkers takes a subtle dig at Boston Celtics ahead of opening game

After enduring a tough 2020-21 season with the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker has finally been able to fetch himself a place in his hometown team, New York Knicks ahead of the start of NBA 2021-22 Season. Having decided to join Tom Thibodeau’s team on a 2-year contract for $16 Million, this all star guard will be locking horns against his former team in the first match of the Knicks on October 20.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Kemba Walker admits showdown with Celtics isn’t like any other game

Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker has seemingly said all the right things since his trade out of Boston. It’s probably helped that Walker did not end up stuck with the rebuilding Thunder, and is instead with his hometown Knicks. But that doesn’t mean the 31-year-old Walker is ready to treat Wednesday’s...
NBA
wmleader.com

Knicks snag thrilling double-OT win over rival Celtics in opener

The Knicks wanted more offense in the offseason, and they got it. But it came at a cost to their defense and Wednesday’s season-opening thrill ride showed they will still need to shore up that end. After blowing an 11-point lead in the final 3:44 of regulation, capped by a...
NBA
wmleader.com

Cole Anthony sought Kemba Walker’s advice before 2020 NBA Draft

ORLANDO – During the 2020 pre-draft process, Cole Anthony hoped the Knicks would keep him in Manhattan. He consulted Kemba Walker, the point guard from The Bronx who then played for the Celtics. “I talked to Kemba a little bit before I was drafted,’’ said Anthony at the Magic’s morning...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hints at major plans for Kemba Walker this season

After one chaotic offseason, Kemba Walker made his long-anticipated debut for the New York Knicks in their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Walker did not have a vintage scoring outing against his former team; he recorded 10 points on 38 percent shooting. He did, however, have a hefty amount of on-ball responsibilities during the game, which included notching a team-high 70 passes completed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks thrill in overtime win. Julius Randle still the King of New York

Of all of the ways to start their 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks certainly picked the way most fit for Broadway. Julius Randle had 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Knicks in his opening night foray — a 138-134 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics — putting to bed — at least for a night — any concerns from naysayers over the dreaded “regression” that many predicted was an inevitability for last year’s Most Improved Player.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy