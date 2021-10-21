Knicks' Kemba Walker: Quiet in win

The New York Knicks executed a slew of moves on Saturday afternoon to cut the roster to 15 ahead of the regular season. With the first game coming on October 20 against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks are now in a good place with a solid group of players to hopefully elevate a team that enjoyed a successful resurgence in 2021.
On some nights, this is how it’s going to be for point guard Kemba Walker. Walker didn’t play the game’s final 18 minutes with Derrick Rose one of the hottest Knicks on a dark Sunday at the Garden. In his third game as a Knick, Walker logged 19 minutes, scored...
The New York Knicks have to cut their roster from 20 to 15 players in the coming days as the regular season is set to commence on October 20 against the Boston Celtics. With roster cuts coming up, one player who is on the bubble is Kevin Knox. Knox has seen his minutes deteriorate over the past three seasons in the NBA. After averaging 28.8 minutes during his rookie campaign back in 2018, Knox enjoyed just 11 minutes of action per contest last year, making 42 appearances. He contributed just 3.9 points and shot 39% from the field.
The New York Knicks played their final preseason game of the off-season as if it were a playoff contest against the Washington Wizards on Friday evening. Winning every single game prior to the start of the regular season on October 20, the Knicks are flying high into a year where expectations are elevated after adding Evan Fournier and Kemba walker in free agency.
Wednesday night, on its own, meant nothing. The result wouldn’t impact the Knicks’ record or play any role in their season. Good luck telling Tom Thibodeau that. He treated it like so much more than that, playing his starters big minutes, railing at the referees, living and dying with every play and giving his players an earful at some loose defensive possessions.
The New York Knicks surprised us all with a good — no, a great — 2020-21 campaign. This time around, though, a playoff appearance would surprise absolutely no one. Aside from the continued development of players like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with the rise to stardom for Julius Randle, New York made some big offseason moves that further strengthen the roster and put them in a position to land in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
Ah, the truest sign that time is actually passing, we have another “How Many Wins Will the Knicks have?” prediction thread, a Knickerblogger tradition as valued as never being willing to kick anything to the curb or debating whether end of the Dallas Maverick bench player Frank Ntilikina is any good.
Expectations are high for the New York Knicks entering this season after they raced to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year. New York added valuable pieces like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the offseason, both of whom played for the Boston Celtics last year. As...
Whatever cast a pall over Boston Celtics basketball last season, it is safe to say it was not Kyrie Irving, who has taken his fair share of ire in the press for his role in the team’s dysfunction during his tenure with the Celtics. And while it may also have...
New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Taj Gibson, National Basketball Association, Julius Randle, Madison Square Garden. Welcome to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, everyone! The Knicks kick off the season with a home game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be thin in the...
Jaylen Brown sounded downright wistful of his days as Kemba Walker’s teammate, and said he believes believes The Bronx native is going to thrive with the Knicks. Hours before the two teams were set to meet at the Garden in the regular-season opener, the Celtics All-Star forward said he believes Walker has a lot left at the age of 31 despite questions about his problematic knees.
The Knicks open their season this week with a sense of optimism that hasn’t been seen around New York in years. Will the good times last? Or will an 82-game slate under coach Tom Thibodeau reveal flaws fatal to the franchise’s plan? Let’s dig in to the questions and issues that will shape the months ahead.
The game was practically over as the New York Knicks were up by 11 with 23 seconds to go. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was still in a competitive and combative mood. He argued with the referee on what he felt was a non-call after a defender charged at his rookie guard, Miles McBride, that led to a turnover.
After enduring a tough 2020-21 season with the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker has finally been able to fetch himself a place in his hometown team, New York Knicks ahead of the start of NBA 2021-22 Season. Having decided to join Tom Thibodeau’s team on a 2-year contract for $16 Million, this all star guard will be locking horns against his former team in the first match of the Knicks on October 20.
Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker has seemingly said all the right things since his trade out of Boston. It’s probably helped that Walker did not end up stuck with the rebuilding Thunder, and is instead with his hometown Knicks. But that doesn’t mean the 31-year-old Walker is ready to treat Wednesday’s...
The Knicks wanted more offense in the offseason, and they got it. But it came at a cost to their defense and Wednesday’s season-opening thrill ride showed they will still need to shore up that end. After blowing an 11-point lead in the final 3:44 of regulation, capped by a...
ORLANDO – During the 2020 pre-draft process, Cole Anthony hoped the Knicks would keep him in Manhattan. He consulted Kemba Walker, the point guard from The Bronx who then played for the Celtics. “I talked to Kemba a little bit before I was drafted,’’ said Anthony at the Magic’s morning...
After one chaotic offseason, Kemba Walker made his long-anticipated debut for the New York Knicks in their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Walker did not have a vintage scoring outing against his former team; he recorded 10 points on 38 percent shooting. He did, however, have a hefty amount of on-ball responsibilities during the game, which included notching a team-high 70 passes completed.
Of all of the ways to start their 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks certainly picked the way most fit for Broadway. Julius Randle had 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Knicks in his opening night foray — a 138-134 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics — putting to bed — at least for a night — any concerns from naysayers over the dreaded “regression” that many predicted was an inevitability for last year’s Most Improved Player.
