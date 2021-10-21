CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

SK Hynix announces HBM3 memory with 819GB/s bandwidth per unit – Computer – News

By Halsey Cohen
houstonianonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSK Hynix has completed development of the first HBM3 memory modules. This memory will provide a bandwidth of up to 819 GB/s per unit. This is an improvement over HBM2E, which has a maximum bandwidth of 460 GB/s. SK Hynix reported...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
semiengineering.com

HBM3: Big Impact On Chip Design

An insatiable demand for bandwidth in everything from high-performance computing to AI training, gaming, and automotive applications is fueling the development of the next generation of high-bandwidth memory. HBM3 will bring a 2X bump in bandwidth and capacity per stack, as well as some other benefits. What was once considered...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Announcing Lenovo and VMware Integrated Edge Computing Solution

At VMworld 2021, VMware announced the new VMware Edge Compute Stack which can run on top of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers. This integrated solution, previously announced at Lenovo TechWorld, is ideal for remote sites that need to be able to process data closer to its creation and closer to users, including retail stores, manufacturing sites and schools, to name a few. Discover how this joint solution can transform your customers’ business at the edge in this in-depth solution overview.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Develops HBM3 DRAMs: 24GB at 6.4 GT/s over a 1024-Bit Bus

SK Hynix on Wednesday introduced the industry's first HBM3 memory devices featuring a data transfer rate of 6.4 GT/s (6400 Gbps) and a bandwidth of up to 819 GB/s aimed at bandwidth-hungry applications like GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, and AI accelerators. This new type of DRAM greatly enhances performance offered by previous generation HBM2 and HBM2E standards and add on-die error-correction code support for increased yields.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Hynix#Gb S#Memory Bus#Computer#Bandwidth#819gb S#Gigabit#Tsv#Hbm3 Memory Technology#Jedec#Hbmnext
nextplatform.com

How High-Bandwidth Memory Will Break Performance Bottlenecks

Intel recently announced that High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) will be available on select “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon SP processors and will provide the CPU backbone for the “Aurora” exascale supercomputer to be sited at Argonne National Laboratory. Paired with Intel’s Xe HPC (codenamed “Ponte Vecchio”) compute GPUs running in a unified CPU/GPU...
COMPUTERS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market 2021-2026 Size and Share, Recent Enhancements and Regional Analysis

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market. The authors of the report segment the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
US News and World Report

SK Hynix More Upbeat Than Rivals on Rising Memory-Chip Demand

SEOUL (Reuters) -SK Hynix forecast steady demand for memory chips on Tuesday as it posted its highest quarterly operating profit in nearly three years on the back of rising prices, striking a more bullish note than rivals including Micron. SK Hynix and other other chipmakers have been hit by slowing...
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Newegg announces $350 price for 32GB GeIL DDR5 memory – Computer – News

An early sales page for electronics store Newegg reported a converter price of €302.69 excluding VAT for a set of two GIL 16GB DDR5-4800-DIMMs. It is the first known price of DDR5 memory and confirms the price increase on DDR4. the quote In Newegg, who was discovered Door TechpowerupFor GeIL...
ELECTRONICS
houstonianonline.com

Stellandis and Samsung are set to build a battery factory in the United States

Stellandis is preparing for an electric future. The group has entered into an agreement with Samsung SDI, the Korean company’s battery and semiconductor division, to set up a battery factory in the United States. It should be operational by 2025. The ink of the fountain pens in Stellandis is now...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01

The trade volume of Shiba Inu tokens in the wrapped Ethereum market explodes, crossing $230 million overnight. The return rate of the SHIB-ETH pool exceeded 120% to hit a new high on October 24. With SHIB’s Doggy DAO launches, BONE holders will make proposals and vote for the ecosystem. Analysts...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy