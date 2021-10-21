New Ohio license plate set to be reviled today

A new design for the standard Ohio license plate is set to be revealed later this morning.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman will make the unveil at 10:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the new plate will be made available to drivers at the end of the year.

The last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was back in 2013.

