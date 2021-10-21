CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

New Ohio license plate set to be reviled today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1915R2_0cXqsdiz00

A new design for the standard Ohio license plate is set to be revealed later this morning.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman will make the unveil at 10:00 a.m.

>>Front license plates no longer required in Ohio

According to a press release, the new plate will be made available to drivers at the end of the year.

The last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was back in 2013.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Curt Res
5d ago

WHIO I'm guessing you might have A writer position open here soon. Any chance I can get an interview? Reviled. 😂

Reply
8
Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

COLUMBUS, OHIO — (AP) — Ohio printed out 35,000 new license plates before realizing a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers' historic first plane, the Wright Flyer. State officials acknowledged the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled on Thursday,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy