Elections

Early voting off to slow start

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first few days of early voting, 35 people from...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

One-stop early voting for November municipals starts Thursday

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — In-person early voting for the November 2, 2021 municipal elections begins Thursday, October 14 and ends Saturday, October 30. More than 460 cities and towns across North Carolina are conducting elections in November to choose local leaders, such as mayors and councilmembers. Many, but not...
RALEIGH, NC
Digital Courier

Several candidates on the ballot in Ellenboro; Early voting starts Thursday

ELLENBORO—Four names will be on the ballot to fill three full alderman terms in Ellenboro. Lee Allen, Allan “Bunt” Black, Pam Padgett, and acting Mayor Liz Blanton. Three of these are incumbent alderman, while Black has previously served many years as mayor and as alderman. Incumbent Charles Smith is also running unopposed for an alderman seat, an unexpired term ending in 2023.
ELLENBORO, NC
CBS Philly

Camden County Voters Trickle In As New Jersey Starts Early Voting For The First Time

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Election Day is still more than a week away, but voters cast their ballots Saturday in New Jersey. It was a first for the Garden State. “It’s been very quiet today. We need more voters to come out,” Kim Campisi, the Democratic Administrator for the Camden County Board of Elections, told CBS3. It was a slow start in Camden County, but from now through Election Day voters will have access to the ballot box. The Knapp family will be out of town November 2, so they’re making use of the early access. “There’s a lot of stuff out...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
northwestgeorgianews.com

Slow start but early voting running smoothly, weekend voting this Saturday

The Rome municipal election is off to a smooth and slow start with Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell reporting no issues so far. “It’s slow, but we’re moving along well,” Waddell said. As of Tuesday evening, 83 people had cast their votes in the Rome City Commission and Board...
ROME, GA
KAKE TV

Early voting starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early voting kicked off Monday for the municipal general election. Up for election are mayoral races, city council members and school board elected officials. Turnout for last year's presidential election in Sedgwick County was at 70%. Back in 2019, when the ballot had the Wichita mayoral...
WICHITA, KS
lambcountyleadernews.com

Early voting starts Monday

Early voting for the eight Constitutitional Amendments for the special Nov. 2 election in Texas, will begin Monday, Oct. 13, in the Lamb County Clerk’s office in the Lamb County Courthouse. Early voting at the Lamb County Clerk’s office is schedule as fol lows:. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18 and...
LAMB COUNTY, TX

