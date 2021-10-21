Early voting off to slow start

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Election Day is still more than a week away, but voters cast their ballots Saturday in New Jersey. It was a first for the Garden State. “It’s been very quiet today. We need more voters to come out,” Kim Campisi, the Democratic Administrator for the Camden County Board of Elections, told CBS3. It was a slow start in Camden County, but from now through Election Day voters will have access to the ballot box. The Knapp family will be out of town November 2, so they’re making use of the early access. “There’s a lot of stuff out...

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO