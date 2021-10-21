CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

“Everlasting Rock”

 5 days ago

“Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock.” Isaiah 26:4 NASBS. Many things bring great joy to the Lord, and no doubt when His beloved children, regardless of their circumstances, yield to His divine providence, it brings great joy. Though we have been called...

arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
Christ Jesus
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Sunderland Echo

Christmas At Gibside: Make everlasting memories on magical trail

More than a million lights are set to sparkle at this brand new glittering Tyne and Wear outdoor event on selected nights at National Trust’s gorgeous Gibside, between November 26, 2021 and January 2, 2022. GET TICKETS: Guarantee best early evening and weekend time slots – buy now. Advanced tickets...
moorcroftleader.com

Kindness rocks at MK-8

Over the last few weeks, students at the MK-8 have been painting almost 400 river rocks as part of a much larger project. Many of the painted rocks were on display last Thursday afternoon, before the kids took them home for the next stage of the plan. Art teacher Dawn...
VISUAL ART
olneyenterprise.com

Will B. “Content”

Recently I was able to start attending men’s Bible Study again. The topic for the group was about being content or happy no matter the situation. Although the meaning behind the lesson may have been spiritual, this lesson pertained even more so to how corporate America and retail companies have trained many Americans throughout the past 30 years to always want more.
RELIGION
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
RELIGION
Religion
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

Schoolhouse Rock Live!

Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction." Academic subjects will never seem boring again when Schoolhouse Rock Live! Explodes onto the stage with the songs you loved updated for a whole new generation!
MUSIC
mehlvillemedia.com

Bleach Rocks St. Louis

There’s a new band on the rise, and St. Louis can’t get enough of them. Jackson Steevens, Kaleb Mylenbusch and Lance Johnson are the makeup of rock and roll trio, Bleach. Their influences span from songwriters like Johnny Cash and Bob Marley to rockers such as The Foo Fighters and The Killers. Appropriately, they’re known for their lively stage presence and wicked song writing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stevenspoint.news

Rock of Ages

RUDOLPH – Peel back the paint on this rock, and you’ll find decades of memories, messages, and mementos which mark the time passages of a community. What started out as an Easter-time prank has grown into a timeless community art exhibit marking the personal reflections and notable events of area residents.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS

