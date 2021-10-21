CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

“I Searched for the Key to Discipleship”

olneyenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our earlier years in ministry, I was always searching for the key to discipleship. I wondered what type of programs we could institute that would foster real growth in our church. At different times I believed that if we only studied this book or taught this evangelism course or had...

www.olneyenterprise.com

Comments / 2

Related
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

4: To Love the Lord Your God – SPD Discipleship Video

Leigh Rice is the leader of the Discipleship Ministry Team at the South Pacific Division of Seventh-day Adventists that produces this series of videos. 4: To Love the Lord Your God – SPD Discipleship Video — No Comments. Please leave a comment long enough to say something significant and considerably...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
gordonconwell.edu

New Discipleship Resources from Alumni and Local Leaders

Scazzero’s first book on this topic, Emotionally Healthy Church, won the Gold Medallion Award (now the Christian Book Award) from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association and has been translated into over twenty languages. Discipleship and deep spiritual formation are integral in a Gordon-Conwell education. Students are encouraged to participate in...
RELIGION
olneyenterprise.com

Will B. “Content”

Recently I was able to start attending men’s Bible Study again. The topic for the group was about being content or happy no matter the situation. Although the meaning behind the lesson may have been spiritual, this lesson pertained even more so to how corporate America and retail companies have trained many Americans throughout the past 30 years to always want more.
RELIGION
olneyenterprise.com

“Everlasting Rock”

“Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock.” Isaiah 26:4 NASBS. Many things bring great joy to the Lord, and no doubt when His beloved children, regardless of their circumstances, yield to His divine providence, it brings great joy. Though we have been called into the remnant of believers according to God’s gracious choice, this does not exempt us from the struggles of everyday life. As a matter of fact, our battles have now become even harder. For not only do we suffer the afflictions of this mortal body that is decaying with sickness, plagues, disease, nakedness, famines, death, etc., we also suffer the inward afflictions concerning the corruption that wages war against us. Rest assured, oh valiant warrior, the strong wind of temptation will never cease to blow in your direction if your feet walk upon the ground of this fallen world. So, gird yourself for holy warfare and trust in the Lord forever, for in God the Lord, we have an everlasting Rock. He took upon Himself flesh and came into the enemy’s vineyard, defeating hell and death. And upon His head is a crown of many diadems and His eyes are like blazing fire. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is the Word of God. He commands the armies of heaven and coming out of his mouth is a sharp twoedged sword that will strike down the nations. He will rule the wicked with an iron scepter, and He will tread them in the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God. He has a name written on His robe and His thigh, King of kings and Lord of lords. In the fullness of the time, He will set up His kingdom where righteousness will rule forever. So Christian, “Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock. “
RELIGION
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
CBS Minnesota

‘Loving’ Wisconsin Family Among Kidnapped Missionaries In Haiti

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned a family from northwest Wisconsin is among the American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti. The family of four is from the area near Ladysmith, Wisconsin. They were on a mission trip to help children at an orphanage in Haiti. WCCO has been asked not to identify them because it could put them in even more danger than they already are in. MORE: Amid Missionary Hostage Crisis, Minnesotan From Port-Au-Prince Wishes ‘Haiti Would Get The Help They Need’ In a town of 3,000 people, news of a local family’s plight some 2,000 miles away is top of mind. At Ladysmith...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy