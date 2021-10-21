“I Searched for the Key to Discipleship”

“Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock.” Isaiah 26:4 NASBS. Many things bring great joy to the Lord, and no doubt when His beloved children, regardless of their circumstances, yield to His divine providence, it brings great joy. Though we have been called into the remnant of believers according to God’s gracious choice, this does not exempt us from the struggles of everyday life. As a matter of fact, our battles have now become even harder. For not only do we suffer the afflictions of this mortal body that is decaying with sickness, plagues, disease, nakedness, famines, death, etc., we also suffer the inward afflictions concerning the corruption that wages war against us. Rest assured, oh valiant warrior, the strong wind of temptation will never cease to blow in your direction if your feet walk upon the ground of this fallen world. So, gird yourself for holy warfare and trust in the Lord forever, for in God the Lord, we have an everlasting Rock. He took upon Himself flesh and came into the enemy’s vineyard, defeating hell and death. And upon His head is a crown of many diadems and His eyes are like blazing fire. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is the Word of God. He commands the armies of heaven and coming out of his mouth is a sharp twoedged sword that will strike down the nations. He will rule the wicked with an iron scepter, and He will tread them in the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God. He has a name written on His robe and His thigh, King of kings and Lord of lords. In the fullness of the time, He will set up His kingdom where righteousness will rule forever. So Christian, “Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock. “

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO