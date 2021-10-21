CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Votes to Hold Trump Ally Steve Bannon in Contempt

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#House Republicans#Ap#Democratic#Gop#Democrats#American
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Wildlife Agencies to Cancel Trump Endangered Species Rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it will cancel two environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife. The proposal to drop the two Trump-era rules by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Blah, blah, blah’: Jamie Raskin acts dismissively to Matt Gaetz in shouting match over 6 January

Jamie Raskin and Matt Gaetz threw down over the 6 January committee’s investigation into the riot at the US Capitol.The two talked over each other in a heated exchange at the House Rules Committee hearing over the criminal referral of Steve Bannon, who has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena.Mr Raskin grilled the Republican congressman, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, on whether he accepted Joe Biden won the election, while Mr Gaetz shot back that the Democrats’ obsession with 6 January was to hide their lack of progress in Congress.“Blah, blah, blah,” said Mr Raskin, who himself...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

