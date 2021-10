The automotive industry is in the midst of transformative change led by innovations in cloud technology. In a world where consumers expect a seamless shopping experience, desire for mobility options, and their automobile to be as personalized as their smartphone, we can expect the pace of change in the automotive space to accelerate. The durable trends of sustainability, safety, convenience, and personalization are pretty consistent, but what is driving these trends and change is technology.

