CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘I can’t wait to murder you’: Florida man charged with cyberstalking

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI40y_0cXqrHXK00

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of cyberstalking three victims during an 18-month period, prosecutors said Wednesday.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the charges against Dominique Jade Dragan, 28, of Valrico.

The criminal complaint, which was filed July 21 but unsealed Wednesday, alleges that from Jan. 2, 2020, through July 13, 2021, Dragan used Instagram to cyberstalk, harass and threaten the victims with messages.

The complaints were brought against Dragan by a Tampa woman, her partner and daughter, the latter of whom briefly dated Dragan in 2010 or 2011 and now lives in Chicago, according to court documents.

According to the news release, Dragan allegedly made specific threats to kill the victims, saying “I can’t wait to murder you,” “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” and “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Dragan used racially charged language and threatened the victims with violence if they reported him to authorities.

According to court documents, Dragan allegedly admitted to FBI agents on June 3, 2021, that he had made threatening comments on Instagram. Investigators said he then resumed sending racially charged, threatening messages to the woman and her partner through a new Instagram account, beginning June 28, 2021, through July 7, 2021.

The victims provided screenshots to agents to back up their claims, according to court documents.

If convicted, Dragan faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the release. He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Newspaper carrier files lawsuit against sheriff, Pierce County over January confrontation

TACOMA, Wash. — A newspaper carrier filed a federal lawsuit against Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer over a controversial confrontation with the sheriff back in January. The lawsuit alleges the constitutional rights of the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, were violated when Troyer claimed to an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him, triggering a large police response from multiple agencies.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Police...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valrico, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, 1 in custody after Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — One man was killed and another is in custody after a shooting Monday night on the Muckleshoot Reservation, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at 14627 SE 368th Place. The sheriff’s office said both the suspect and the victim are adult...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police identify suspect in Des Moines triple murder

Des Moines police have identified a suspect in a triple murder that happened outside a sports pub late last month. Officers said they developed probable cause to arrest 44-year-old Joshua D. Puloka, also known as Joshua Everybodytalksabout, for investigation of three counts of murder. The shooting happened outside La Familia...
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Kitsap County man in connection to the murder of Tyrone Sero, who was “taken by force and was a victim of violence,” according to investigators. Eli Marshall Gregory, 18, is wanted for first degree murder. He is described as a white male,...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cyberstalking#Fbi#Instagram#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead, 4 injured, including Boise officer, in Idaho mall shooting, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting at an Idaho mall Monday afternoon left two people dead and four others injured, including a Boise police officer, authorities confirmed. Update 11:56 p.m. EDT Oct. 25: In a news release issued late Monday, Boise police confirmed that the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital and that the officer who was hurt has been treated and released. Police haven’t released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police investigating after 3 weekend knife attacks

SEATTLE — Police officers said there were three unrelated knife attacks over the weekend in the Belltown, Downtown and Capitol Hill neighborhoods of Seattle. The first happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. when officers were called to Bell Street at Second Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man with several stab wounds to his upper body.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials say 18 villagers shot dead at mosque in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — At least 18 worshippers were killed by gunmen who attacked a mosque in northern Nigeria during early morning prayers Monday, local authorities and police told The Associated Press. The attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of the country's Niger state....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
67K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy