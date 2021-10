Digital payments are quickly becoming the new normal worldwide, with more than $6.6 trillion in digital payments expected to crisscross the globe this year. This growing demand for fast digital payments has become a key driver in businesses’ decisions when selecting banking partners. Two-thirds of businesses surveyed said that instant payments would play a vital role in any future decision regarding selection of a banking partner. The same amount said the ability to accelerate payments would be a key motivator in switching bank partners. These factors make offering faster payments a top priority for financial institutions (FIs), as those that do not provide such services risk falling behind.

