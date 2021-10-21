What Is a Data Dictionary?

K-means is probably one of the simplest algorithm in machine learning. It is unsupervised, only has one parameter and is based on principles that are relatively straightforward to understand. However, when applied to highly dimensional, complex data, what it does, how it does it and what it means can be subtle. It is rare that the results of applying k-means are easy to understand and use, but there are some applications which are so inherently visual that the foundations of the algorithm become very clear when implementing them. Extracting a color palette from an image is one of them.

