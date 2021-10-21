CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solange Debuts Community Library Of Rare, Out-Of-Print Books By Black Authors

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage ID 218479168 © by Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime.com. Soulful singer Solange Knowles hopes to increase public access to rare and out-of-print books by Black and Brown authors through a new free library initiative. She launched the project under her creative studio Saint Heron this week, with a starting collection...

Solange Launches Digital Library Spotlighting Black Voices

Solange is continuing her mission of bringing Black voices to the front. Many of the books are extremely rare and out-of-print which speaks to Solange and Saint Heron's desire to preserve these works for future generations, especially students and creatives. Not only that, but this is only the first iteration of the Saint Heron Digital Library since they plan to offer more "seasons" down the road. And for those of you who are curious, this inaugural season, which runs until November, has been guest curated by Keeping Books founder Rosa Duffy who started the Atlanta organization as a community bookstore.
SOCIETY
