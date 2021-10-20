CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals' 1st Week 7 injury report lengthy

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Sr0N_0cXqpxEu00

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 7 on Wednesday, as they prepare for their home game against the Houston Texans. Banged up last week leading up to their game against the Browns, they again begin the week with a lengthy report.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the only player to get the day off. The others who normally would are on injured reserve or on the COVID list.

Seven other players were out Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum sat out with the ribs that have bothered him for a few weeks. That is probably more preventative than anything else.

Tight end Darrell Daniels, who left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury, sat out as well. His injury is one to watch this week.

Three linebackers sat out. Kylie Fitts is in concussion protocol. Jordan Hicks was listed with toe and ankle injuries. He dealt with the toe last week and only practiced Friday before playing. Devon Kennard has a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was out with the calf injury that limited him to only three defensive snaps on Sunday. He is also someone who might miss this week.

Guard Justin Pugh (back) also sat out. That is like preventative as well. He tweaked his back against the Jaguars but hasn’t missed any games.

Running back Chase Edmonds was limited with his shoulder injury, as was rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, who seemed to do something to his shoulder in the final minutes of the game against the Browns.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand) was limited after missing practice all last week and the game.

Did not participate:

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)
  • RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)
  • G Justin Pugh (back)
  • TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring)
  • LB Jordan Hicks (foot, toe)
  • LB Kylie Fitts (concussion)
  • LB Devon Kennard (shoulder)
  • DT Rashard Lawrence (calf)

Limited participation:

  • LB Tanner Vallejo (hand)
  • LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)
  • RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

Full participation:

  • DT Leki Fotu (elbow)
  • LB Dennis Gardeck (elbow, hand)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6Qqw_0cXqpxEu00

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Packers-Cardinals injury report: J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins out Monday

Neither the Arizona Cardinals nor the Green Bay Packers participated in team practice Monday to begin a short week of preparation before their Thursday Night Football game, but five Cardinals were estimated as non-participants in an injury report released. Starting receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder)...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Texans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Covid#Wr Deandre Hopkins#Lb Jordan Hicks#Lb Devon Kennard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb ruled out for Week 6 game vs. Cardinals with calf injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without their No. 1 running back when they take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Cleveland on Friday ruled Nick Chubb out for the game, after the running back did not practice at all this week. Chubb suffered a calf injury during his 161-yard...
NFL
FanSided

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Cardinals injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 6 NFL game

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Cardinals injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 6 NFL game. This week, the Cleveland Browns find themselves facing an undefeated team as they host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals. Much like their last opponent — the Los Angeles Chargers — Arizona has a high-powered offense that could make life miserable on this Cleveland defense.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns fall to Cardinals in 1st home loss of 2021

The Browns fell into a 20-point hole and never fully recovered Sunday en route to their first home loss of the 2021 season. Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cardinals hit the Browns with two quick touchdowns and took advantage of some uncharacteristic Browns' turnovers and penalties to build a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Cleveland rallied a bit in the second quarter but couldn't sustain it in the second half, falling to the Cardinals, 37-14. The loss is the Browns' second straight, marking the first time under Kevin Stefanski they've lost consecutive games. They'll carry a 3-3 record into Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cardinals Fantasy Analysis: Will a pair of shoulder injuries derail their upside in Week 6?

We knew the Arizona Cardinals could be a powerhouse for fantasy football. And, as the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL (5-0), they are the leaders in the majority of power rankings. Led by Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins with help from the likes of Christian Kirk, the Cardinals are loaded with must-start fantasy assets in Week 6.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Cardinals Wednesday injury report: C Justin Britt out again

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 7 as they gear up to play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at State Farm Stadium. Center Justin Britt (knee) was listed as a non-participant, same as he was on Friday last week. Joining him were safety Terrence Brooks (chest; lung contusion), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back), receiver Brandin Cooks (not injury related), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related).
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals featured on NFL's Twitter page

The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0 and are featured this week against the Green Bay Packers in the Thursday night game. It is a potential playoff preview. With the 7-0 start and their dominating play both on offense and defense, they were featured on the league’s official Twitter page. The NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy