Cardinals' 1st Week 7 injury report lengthy

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 7 on Wednesday, as they prepare for their home game against the Houston Texans. Banged up last week leading up to their game against the Browns, they again begin the week with a lengthy report.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the only player to get the day off. The others who normally would are on injured reserve or on the COVID list.

Seven other players were out Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum sat out with the ribs that have bothered him for a few weeks. That is probably more preventative than anything else.

Tight end Darrell Daniels, who left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury, sat out as well. His injury is one to watch this week.

Three linebackers sat out. Kylie Fitts is in concussion protocol. Jordan Hicks was listed with toe and ankle injuries. He dealt with the toe last week and only practiced Friday before playing. Devon Kennard has a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was out with the calf injury that limited him to only three defensive snaps on Sunday. He is also someone who might miss this week.

Guard Justin Pugh (back) also sat out. That is like preventative as well. He tweaked his back against the Jaguars but hasn’t missed any games.

Running back Chase Edmonds was limited with his shoulder injury, as was rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, who seemed to do something to his shoulder in the final minutes of the game against the Browns.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand) was limited after missing practice all last week and the game.

Did not participate:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

G Justin Pugh (back)

TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring)

LB Jordan Hicks (foot, toe)

LB Kylie Fitts (concussion)

LB Devon Kennard (shoulder)

DT Rashard Lawrence (calf)

Limited participation:

LB Tanner Vallejo (hand)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

Full participation:

DT Leki Fotu (elbow)

LB Dennis Gardeck (elbow, hand)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and