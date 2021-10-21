CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson drops Game 2 as Mill Creek forces decisive Game 3 with 2-1 win

By Daminon Lewis
 5 days ago
On Wednesday, the Grayson Rams and the Mill Creek Hawks faced off in the second round of the Georgia High School Association softball Class 7A playoffs. With a birth into the Elite 8 round of the playoffs, the Rams would take Game 1 by a final 6-5. With their backs against the wall in Game 2, trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hawks would get a couple big hits in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by Jasmine Sanchez that would tie the game 1-1 and an RBI single by Ari Cole Cox that give Mill Creek a 2-1 lead. An early pitching change for the Hawks, that would see Lindsey Kline take over for Megan Gables in the top of the fourth inning would also prove to pay off as the Rams would be held in check with the one run earned in the third inning.

With a solid defense behind her, Kline and the Hawks would go on to pick up the 2-1 win and force a decisive Game 3, which will be held on Thursday at Grayson. Following the win, Mill Creek head coach, Paul Pierce gave credit to both his team as well as Grayson for playing hard in both games. “Both teams were playing hard and when you get opportunities, you capitalize on them and they capitalized in game one and we found a little luck in game two,” Pierce said of the two teams splitting the first two games of the series.

With Game 3 set for Thursday, Pierce said he just wants to see his girls compete. “Compete for your teammates, cheer for your teammates and be the best teammate you can be and if you find yourself in the spotlight, do the best you can,” Pierce said.

