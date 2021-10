Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order banning businesses and institutions from requiring individuals to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination. In a move against the Biden administration's mandate that most larger employers require employees to be vaccinated or submit to a COVID-19 testing regimen, Abbot said that Texans should be allowed to "opt out of being forced to take a vaccine for reasons of conscience or medical reasons."

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO