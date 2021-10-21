CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers Can’t Catch Kings, Lose Season Opener

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA League Pass watchers complained mightily at the start of the season opener between the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings tonight. The feed was choppy, video coming in fits and starts without any consistency. When the issue was cleared up towards the end of the first quarter, almost everyone breathed...

