Health

Burned out at work? You’re not alone, survey finds

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York — More than half of U.S. workers say they’re burned out and around 2 out of 5 are considering a job change “to resolve stress,” results of a recent survey show. Commissioned by Talkspace, an online behavioral health care...

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

10 tips for a safer return to the workplace

Employers bringing workers back to physical locations – or thinking about it – amid the COVID-19 pandemic have plenty of decisions to make. From mask and vaccine requirements to implementing safety measures such as testing, physical distancing, and frequent cleaning and sanitizing (to name a few), protecting employees from exposure requires creating a comprehensive plan, and then executing that plan and adjusting when necessary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Create opportunities for worker engagement in safety

A key principle of OSHA’s Safe + Sound campaign is “worker participation.” (The others: “find and fix hazards” and “management leadership.”) OSHA defines worker participation as “engaging workers at all levels in establishing, implementing, evaluating and improving safety and health in the workplace so that workers understand they are a valuable partner in making their workplace safer and are encouraged to communicate with management about hazards on the job.”
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

One in two UK mothers turned down for flexible working, survey finds

One in two working mothers in the UK aren’t granted flexible working when they request it, a new survey has found.It also revealed that those mothers who have their flexible working requests approved face discrimination in the workplace.The survey of 13,000 mothers, which was carried out by campaign group Mother Pukka alongside Trades Union Congress (TUC), found that 86 per cent of women with a flexible working pattern faced discrimination at work.Furthermore, 42 per cent of those surveyed said they feared being discriminated against if they asked about flexible working in a job interview, while two in five said they...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#The Harris Poll#Burnout
Shoshone News Press

DHW launches survey to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies, businesses, schools, healthcare services, and the lives of Idahoans throughout the state. The Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is conducting an anonymous statewide survey to better understand how attitudes, needs, and behaviors of Idahoans have continued to evolve in relation to the pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Two personality types may be linked to Alzheimer’s pathology

A buildup of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain is associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A new study finds that being neurotic or conscientious may increase or decrease, respectively, the odds of developing these buildups. It remains unclear, however, whether this association is a result of...
HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: You’re not alone and there’s help out there

I am writing this more so to share experience of a regular issue in my life and the lives of others: Mental health and its connection to substance abuse. As an individual with a history of alcohol abuse, it has come to my attention that there seems to be little to no regard to what people like myself have experienced and how those experiences can affect us and how we cope. On my journey of recovery, I’ve come to learn a lot about how people in my life, particularly certain members of my family, have had a significant impact on how I used to cope with traumatic experiences and how that in turn affected my overall mental health and well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH

