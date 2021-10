As Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert towered over her, Northwest Middle School principal Andrea Seminario rattled off some statistics about the student body at her school. There are 655 students enrolled, roughly 70% of them Latino, 20% Pacific Islander or Black, some 33% are English language learners … and about 86% of of the students at the school in the Westpointe area of Salt Lake City are living below the poverty line, including some 30 who are homeless.

