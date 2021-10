Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg) is not practicing on Wednesday. The Broncos also gave Gordon the day off last Wednesday for a lingering leg issue, but he played in the game and logged 11 touches for a second straight week. Javonte Williams was given the same workload, but the rookie doubled Gordon in yards 86-43. The Broncos may stick with a 50/50 split in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Gordon will likely fall behind Williams on the depth chart as the year progresses.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO