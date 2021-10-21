CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Salmonella outbreak reported in 37 states, including Michigan, linked to onions

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salmonella outbreak in 37 states, including Michigan, has been linked to onions from Mexico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The onions — whole red, white and yellow from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. — were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Bacteria#Prosource Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Restaurant-Related Salmonella Outbreak Keeps Getting Worse and Spreading to More States

The salmonella outbreak believed to be spreading via restaurants is growing in scope, but authorities still can't pinpoint its exact origin. As many as 419 people in 35 states have now been infected since June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it looks like the spread is nowhere near over as the number of patients grew by 140 since September 23, and new cases have appeared in six additional states. As many as 66 of those infected were hospitalized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy