Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is using her platform to spread messages of kindness, caring, and positivity to her fans and followers. Mariska Hargitay has been starring on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU for an incredible 23 seasons. And what an incredible 23 seasons they have been. Since 1999, we have known Hargitay by her character’s name — Olivia Benson. Nowadays, however, she goes by Captain Benson and is the commanding officer of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Before taking over the role of captain, Benson will always be remembered for her work as a detective. Specifically when she was partnered with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for 12 years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO