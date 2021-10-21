CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

BIMBA Y LOLA Launches New Denim Pieces and Y2K-Inspired LB Bags

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading BIMBA Y LOLA‘s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, denim has taken over the brand’s new styles including oversized jackets, pencil skirts and pants. The label has produced seven different pant silhouettes such as skinny, slim, straight, straight...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y2k#Fur#Lola#Denim Skirt#Bimba#Black Fur Denim Jacket#Long Fur Denim Jacket#Lb
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Introduces Luxury Shapewear With the First-Ever Fendi x Skims Collection

Kim Kardashian is introducing a whole new way to elevate your style this fall. The media personality announced the inaugural collaboration between Skims and Italian luxury fashion house Fendi this morning, showing off the debut styles from the first-of-its-kind capsule. Posing in the limited edition collection, Kim herself modeled a co-branded bralette and matching sheer high-rise tights over black triangle briefs. The drop releases on Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. ET and will also feature leggings, crop tops, dresses and more in varying shades including hot pink. Pricing for the pieces has yet to be announced but fans can sign up for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic. The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up. For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ Glam in Sharp Black Pumps for Fred Paris Jewelry Dinner

Emma Roberts chose a bold all-black look to channel her aunt, Julia Roberts, at a FRED Paris dinner. The “About Fate” actress is an ambassador for the brand’s “Pretty Woman” collection — which is directly inspired by the iconic film starring her aunt, Julia Roberts. Roberts hosted the collection’s dinner in a secret garden in Paris, wearing a black blazer and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera. Her blazer featured bold ruched puffy sleeves, wide lapels and several large buttons, accessorized with a feathered black Callie bag by Jimmy Choo. Her look was complete with the “Pretty Woman” collection’s white gold and diamond...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in a Bold Neon Yellow Sweater With Sleek High-Top Sneakers

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again yesterday to show off a chic head-to-toe look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of the brand’s black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gonzaga Bulletin

Watch out Y2K: 2000's fashion is in debate

Haplessly scrolling through your Instagram search page one lazy Sunday, you come across a set of photos that stop you in your tracks. It is a train wreck from start to finish, but you can't look away. One bad photo after another, you cringe with each swipe. It is not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Shop Y2K-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That Are More Than Just Nostalgic

Some of my favorite fashion memories growing up in the early 2000s include unconventional maximalism, complete with glittery jelly sandals, ironic bold-lettered tees, and Swarovski-bedazzled flip phones. Although my mother would never have let me out of the house in a waist chain and low-rise jeans à la Paris Hilton, I was allowed to wear the funky, brightly-colored jewelry that is currently having a renaissance.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Big W launches a stunning new homewares range inspired by iconic artist Florence Broadhurst - as her tragic past is revealed

Big W has unveiled a stunning new range of homeware items inspired by iconic Australian artist Florence Broadhurst. The retailer has given new life to the masterpieces of the world-renowned wallpaper designer and Sydney socialite who tragically died in 1977 after she was murdered at her Paddington factory at the age of 78.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

This Sustainable New Denim Is Made From Nettle

PANGAIA has pushed for foundational transformation since its inception in 2018. The material innovation company, which moonlights as a clothing brand, wants to reshape several apparel categories with an emphasis on "high-tech naturalism," a model that calls for using materials naturally abundant instead of those we've over industrialized. So, where's...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

adidas Crafts a Two-Piece "GORE-TEX Underground" Footwear Capsule That's Inspired by London

London is most known for its foggy weather, remarkable tourist attractions and gritty lifestyle, and to honor the UK destination and its culture,. is engineering a special two-piece footwear collaboration. The “GORE-TEX Underground” collection involves the classic adidas ZX 9000 and the adidas UltraBOOST, both of which are whipped up with stealthy appearances and weatherproof uppers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy